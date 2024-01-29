Healthcare Claims Management Market Poised to Touch $22.6 Billion by 2030, with Notable Growth in China and Software Segment

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Claims Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the global healthcare infrastructure continues to expand and diversify, the demand for efficient claims management solutions has been on a significant rise. A recent research publication, now featured on our industry-leading website, delves deep into the Healthcare Claims Management market providing a comprehensive analysis of the growth trends and future market projections.

Projected Growth of the Market Through 2030

The healthcare sector has been witnessing an overhaul in administrative and financial operations, particularly influenced by technological advancements. The report forecasts that the global Healthcare Claims Management market, which stood at approximately US$15.1 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to escalate to US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Software Segment to Witness Solid Growth

With the sophistication of SaaS (Software as a Service) and cloud-based solutions, the software segment within this market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5%. This is indicative of the sector's pivotal role in streamlining operational efficiencies and reducing the turnaround time for claims processing.

U.S. and Chinese Markets Leading the Charge

The demand within the U.S. Healthcare Claims Management market, estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, shows considerable potential for growth. Parallelly, the Chinese market is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 4.9%, as China emerges as a robust healthcare market due to growing investments and an expanding patient demographic.

Noteworthy Market Developments: The analysis also includes essential coverage on various global factors affecting the market, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the easing of China's zero-Covid policy.

Key Competitor Insights: Offering a strategic assessment of the major players, the report underscores global competitiveness and provides a detailed market share analysis.

Geographic Market Presence: The research evaluates the market presence across multiple geographies and categorizes it as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Impact of Global Dynamics

Within the report's scope, special attention has been given to the latest international developments. These include the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary trends, supply chain bottleneck issues, and looming recession risks, all of which have a tangential impact on the healthcare claims management market sphere.

Recipient organizations and individuals who engage with this strategic report will gain access to a wealth of knowledge and expert analysis, including online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates. Additionally, the publication comes with complimentary updates for one year and access to digital archives as well as a Research Platform.

Crucial Market Drivers



This analytical report presents a thorough overview of the drivers catalyzing the growth of the Healthcare Claims Management industry. Among these are the advancements in healthcare IT solutions, increasing healthcare expenditure by governments, and the necessity for scalable healthcare administrative systems.

This publication sheds light on critical aspects that will reinforce strategic planning and informed decision-making for stakeholders in the healthcare sector and beyond. With its recent addition to our website's comprehensive research repository, the report stands as an indispensable resource for anyone looking to understand the intricacies and dynamics of the Healthcare Claims Management market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

