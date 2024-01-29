Packaged Sprouts Market Set to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2030, Bean Sprouts Segment Exhibiting Dynamic Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Sprouts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Market Insights Reveal Accelerating Demand for Packaged Sprouts with Emphasis on Health and Convenience

The latest market analysis report reveals a significant growth within the global Packaged Sprouts industry, with projections showcasing an impressive climb to a market size of US$11.1 Billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030, underscoring a robust period of expansion for the industry.

Heightened Growth Foreseen in Bean Sprouts Sector

Within this market, the Bean Sprouts segment is expected to reach new heights, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.4%. This rapid growth trajectory positions Bean Sprouts to be a dominant force within the industry, reaching a value of US$8.3 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. U.S. and China Markets Lead with Exponential Growth Rates



The United States market currently holds an estimated value of US$1.4 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to expand at a 14.2% CAGR—projecting an impressive market size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030. This growth delineates the country's accelerating demand and burgeoning market presence.

Global Recovery from Pandemic Influences Market Trends

Additional geographic regions exhibiting noteworthy growth include Japan and Canada, with forecasted CAGRs of 7.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Europe, notably led by Germany, is also set to experience a promising growth rate of approximately 7.9% over the upcoming years, driven by renewed market dynamics and recovery prospects post-pandemic.

Insightful Global Market Analysis Features

Impact analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global inflation

Examination of China's shift from a zero-Covid policy and its market implications

Insights into supply chain challenges and international trade tensions

Evaluation of recession risks and their potential impact

Authoritative insights into market competitiveness and shareholder representation

Strategic assessments of market presence and dominance across diverse geographies

Peer-to-peer collaborative updates and a research platform conducive to interactive learning

Featured within the Provider's Digital Archives

Industry specialists and stakeholders now have access to the comprehensive analysis presented in this report. These insights serve as an invaluable asset for understanding the trajectories of various segments and geographic markets within the global Packaged Sprouts industry. Moreover, the report covers a spectrum of 32 noteworthy industry competitors, providing a landscape of corporate strategies and market presence. The entire compilation of findings not only informs readers on current market trends but also equips them with the knowledge to strategically navigate the industry's future.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fuji Natural Foods

Jonathan Sprouts, Inc.

Narita Foods Co., Ltd.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Van der Plas Sprouts BV

