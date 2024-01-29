Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $212.3 Billion by 2030 with Boom in Anti-Aging & Skin Whitening Segments

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Skin Care: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cosmetic skin care market has entered a phase of robust growth with projections indicating an ascension to US$212.3 billion by 2030, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022. This market expansion is driven by increasing consumer demand for skin care solutions, particularly within the anti-aging category, which is slated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to achieve a value of US$59.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.





Within the competitive landscape, notable segments such as Skin Whitening are poised to accelerate at a revised CAGR of 2.8%, underlining a vigorous market response post-pandemic. This report outlines the strategic positions and anticipates growth potential for key industrial players.

The U.S. and China Lead Geographic Market Expansion

The United States sector of the cosmetic skin care industry distinctly stands out with an estimated worth of US$41.5 billion in 2022. China, trailing the U.S market, demonstrates an even more significant rate of expansion with anticipations to grow at an exceptional 6.6% CAGR, leading to an approximated market size of US$47.9 billion by 2030. Other regions such as Japan and Canada are also contributors to the market's ascent with forecasted growths of 1.2% and 2.8% respectively, throughout the span of 2022-2030. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is expected to rise at a substantial rate of approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Market Dynamics and Competitive Analysis

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global cosmetic skin care industry, comprising a diverse assembly of 31 featured competitors. These selected enterprises have been examined for their strategic market positioning, growth analysis, and overall market presence across numerous geographies, categorized as either Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.



Key Insights and Value Propositions

Emphasis on evolving dynamics due to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflationary trends, and China's economic policies.

An assessment of global competitiveness alongside precise market share percentages for principal competitors.

A focused look at marketplace dynamics across multiple international territories.



The recent comprehensive review of the cosmetic skin care market is pivotal for professionals immersed in the industry and aims to deliver strategic insights for informed decision-making. The newfound analysis in this report also addresses a spectrum of external influences, including geopolitical instabilities, fluctuating economic conditions, and the associated risks of a potential recession.



Concurrently, subscribers are entitled to one year of complimentary updates, ensuring they remain conversant with the most current trends and market shifts.



In conclusion, the findings within this strategic business report encapsulate critical information that will be instrumental for stakeholders, investors, and market participants seeking to maintain a competitive edge and foster growth within the global cosmetic skin care market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $157.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $212.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ascendis Health

Beiersdorf AG

Eminence Organic Skin Care

ESPA International (UK) Ltd.

Guinot SAS

L'Oreal Group

Natura Bisse International, S.A.

Obagi Medical Products, Inc.

Pevonia International

Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

SkinMedica, Inc.

THALGO Group

The Aromatherapy Co.

The Body Shop International PLC

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mdod1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment