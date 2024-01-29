Breezeline Completes Fiber Build Reaching Nearly 40,000 Homes and Businesses in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline has successfully completed the construction phase of a $42 million, 283-mile fiber expansion in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Through this initiative, cutting-edge fiber internet, TV and phone services are now available to nearly 40,000 homes and businesses in the communities of Morgantown, Star City, Westover, Granville, Cheat Lake and Brookhaven in Monongalia County.

“Breezeline’s investment in West Virginia brings consumer choice and the benefits of fiber connectivity to many of our communities,” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “We know that access to high speed internet is crucial for work, daily life, education, and the economic vitality of our communities. I have enjoyed seeing Breezeline grow their presence in our state, and I’m thrilled to see their investment provide tens of thousands more West Virginians with access to high-quality fiber connections. This is yet another step forward in making it possible for West Virginia to compete in the ever-evolving global economy.”

With Breezeline's fiber internet, customers can now enjoy equal download and upload speeds for downloading large files, streaming high-definition content, engaging in real-time online gaming, working from home and more. In addition, Breezeline's managed WiFi service takes connectivity to the next level by delivering a strong signal and fast speeds in every corner of the home or business.

“Breezeline is proud to provide ultra-high-speed connectivity with symmetrical speeds via Fiber-to-the-Home technology,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “The investment we have made in fiber technology with gigabit speeds provides reliable, high-performance connectivity and advanced entertainment services for homes and businesses throughout the region.”

Breezeline has also deployed a feature-rich cloud-based TV service, enabling customers to enjoy their favorite live TV, DVR, and on-demand content on multiple devices both inside and outside their homes.

