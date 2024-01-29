Packaged Basmati Rice Market Projected to Reach US$59 Billion by 2030: Insights into Dry Segment and High-Growth Geographies

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Basmati Rice - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crafted elucidation on the burgeoning Packaged Basmati Rice landscape articulates a comprehensive analysis attributing to the market's ascent to an estimated US$59 Billion by the dawn of 2030. The forecast exemplifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 through the terminal year of the augury period. A detailed dissection of the market segments unveils that the Dry category is poised to witness an exceptional CAGR of 10.3%, culminating in a market valuation of US$43.5 Billion.





In the geographic analysis, the U.S. market embodies a notable position with an estimated worth of US$7.8 Billion as of 2022. Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific titan, China, is prognosticated to surge ahead at an impressive CAGR of 12.9%, aspiring to a market share of US$13.2 Billion by 2030. The study also spotlights Japan and Canada, projecting growth rates of 6.9% and 7.3%, respectively. Europe, with Germany at the forefront, is envisaged to expand at around 7.3% CAGR.



Key Insights of the Report:

Market Dynamics: A constellation of factors including post-pandemic recovery trajectories, the Parboiled segment's growth has been adjusted to a CAGR of 7.4% over the next eight years.

An exclusive section offers an analysis of 54 seminal market players steering the industry's direction. Latest Developments: Specialized focus is provided on current global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary trends, China’s policy shifts, supply chain variations, international trade frictions, and the looming risks of a recession.

This quintessential research dossier furnishes profound intelligence on global competitiveness and market presence across varied geographies. This saga of incessant exploration includes a gamut of magnitudes such as regional growth potentials and segment-wise prognostications, all of which are woven into an integral narrative that primes stakeholders for informed decision-making.



The report galvanizes industry professionals by providing incomparable assets such as a peer-to-peer collaborative updates system and a digital research platform enriched with bespoke updates. To affirm an enduring relevance, complimentary updates are extended for a year ensuing the entrée into this realm of knowledge.



The document demystifies the Packaged Basmati Rice market's intricacies, guiding through the labyrinth of current trends to a horizon of opportunities and strategic maneuvers. This indispensable resource is a beacon for entities ranging from market contenders to astute investors, encapsulating the pulse of an ever-evolving industry landscape.



For a holistic comprehension of the market currents and a strategic edge, this report emerges as an essential touchstone, charting a course through the tempests of market vicissitudes towards sustainable profitability and growth.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

