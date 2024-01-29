BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq – MGRC), Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – SNCE), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE - EGLE), Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CERE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq – MGRC)

Under the terms of the agreement, McGrath RentCorp will be acquired by WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini”) (Nasdaq - WSC). McGrath RentCorp shareholders will receive for each of their shares either $123.00 in cash or 2.8211 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini common stock, as determined pursuant to the election and allocation procedures in the merger agreement under which 60% of McGrath’s outstanding shares will be converted into the cash consideration and 40% of McGrath’s outstanding shares will be converted into the stock consideration. The transaction values McGrath RentCorp at an enterprise value of $3.8 billion, including approximately $800 million of net debt. The investigation concerns whether the McGrath RentCorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether WillScot Mobile Mini is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mcgrath-rentcorp-nasdaq-mgrc/.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – SNCE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Science 37 will be acquired by eMed, LLC (“eMed”). Science 37 stockholders will receive $5.75 in cash for each share of the Company’s stock. The investigation concerns whether the Science 37 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether eMed is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/science-37-holdings-inc-nasdaq-snce/.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE - EGLE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Eagle Bulk will be acquired by Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq - SBLK). Eagle shareholders will receive 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share of Eagle common stock owned. This represents a total consideration of approximately $52.60 per share. Upon the close of the transaction, Star Bulk and Eagle shareholders will own approximately 71% and 29% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Eagle Bulk Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Star Bulk is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company, as well as the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/eagle-bulk-shipping-inc-nyse-egle/.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – CERE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cerevel will be acquired by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE - ABBV). Under the terms of the agreement, Cerevel stockholders will receive $45.00 in cash for each share of the Company’s stock for an equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Cerevel Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether AbbVie is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cerevel-therapeutics-holdings-inc-nasdaq-cere/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.