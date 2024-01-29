Alberta Cancer Foundation announces matching gift campaign with goal of raising $400,000 in support of Patient Financial Assistance Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 4, 2024 marks World Cancer Day and this year, the Alberta Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce all donations made to its Patient Financial Assistance program will be matched up to $200,000 thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.



Hearing the words “You have cancer” can change a life in an instant, but thanks to programs like the Patient Financial Assistance Program, no Albertan has to face this journey alone. The Patient Financial Assistance Program offers support to eligible patients requiring financial aid, addressing some of the direct costs of care, such as travel and accommodation for appointments and medications not covered by insurance. This assistance can also be used to help families pay bills and buy groceries.

The financial burden of cancer can often mean choosing between treatment and maintaining a quality of life, and the challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis can go well beyond managing the medical treatment itself. It can include navigating the complex health-care system and balancing the demands of day-to-day living. These challenges can increase for those with limited income, no health benefits or employee health insurance or for those living in smaller urban or rural communities.

This campaign means everything to the thousands of families affected by cancer in every community across the province. This includes Michael Kosterman, a local to Duchess, Alberta, and an acute myeloid leukemia survivor.

“The difference that donors make is lifesaving,” says Michael Kosterman. “The money that we received from the Patient Financial Assistance Program meant that we could eat. It meant that [my wife] Diedra could travel to visit me in the hospital. It made all the difference. So, I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their donations.”

This program is funded solely by donations, meaning donors play a pivotal role in improving the cancer journey for so many Albertans. In 2023, the program provided financial support for hundreds of families in 135 communities across the province. The program helps unite the community and provides much-needed support so those receiving treatment, and their families, can focus on what matters most – healing.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the anonymous donor who is making this matching gift campaign possible, as well as everyone else who contributes to this life-changing program,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. “Every gift, every size, helps make life better for hundreds of Albertans each year, including Michael and Diedra Kosterman, allowing them to focus on healing rather than making ends meet.”

Cancer doesn’t care if Albertans facing cancer can make ends meet. But the Alberta Cancer Foundation does. All donations made to the Patient Financial Assistance Program between February 4 and 28, 2024 will be matched. To learn more about the program and to donate, click here.

For more about Michael’s story and complimentary video, click here.

ABOUT ALBERTA CANCER FOUNDATION

Creating more moments for Albertans facing cancer by inspiring our community to give to innovation in detection, treatment and care. Albertans helping Albertans is at the core of everything the Alberta Cancer Foundation does. Our very purpose comes from our desire to create more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. From the Canmore mountains to the canola fields in Lloydminster – we support leading-edge treatment, care and research that is making a difference for patients with cancer across the province.

As the fundraising partner for every Alberta Health Services cancer centre in the province, we make life better for Albertans facing cancer by supporting world-class research and patient care, close to home. For more information, visit albertacancer.ca.