Shop the Best of Beauty & Spa at Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference 2024 New York Shows

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024, with an extraordinary list of hundreds of exhibitors selling must-have brands and products at professionals-only prices.



The co-located shows offer unique opportunities for brands to get in front of thousands of hair stylists, colorists, barbers, nail technicians, makeup artists, lash specialists, estheticians, spa and salon owners & managers, and wellness professionals. The events are the perfect launchpad for new products and services.

The IBS New York 2024 exhibit floor will feature hundreds of high-profile brands, including: Andis, Aqua Hair Extensions (new!), Chi by Farouk, DNA Hairtools, HALOCOUTURE Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Korea Pavilion (new!), Myavana, Nail Alliance, Pibbs, Pureo Natural Products, Sutra, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list to date, click here.

IECSC New York 2024 exhibiting brands will include: Celluma, Circadia, Dermalogica, Eminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, Face Reality Skincare, FarmHouse Fresh, Glymed Plus, LightStim, Silhouet-Tone USA, Procell Therapies, Repechage and more! The full list can be found here.

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all free Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include 3-day Exhibit Hall entry to both expo floors. Press may apply for a media pass here.

All professionals are encouraged to register by February 4th to receive their badges by mail in advance of the show. This will enable a quick entrance upon arrival and allow for more time to experience the show.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas, taking place June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas.com or iecsclasvegas.com for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, and exclusive show-floor discounts. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Amanda Brokaw

IBS New York and IECSC New York

Amanda@brokawpr.com