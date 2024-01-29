Global Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Analysis Report 2024: Consumer Health Consciousness and E-Commerce Revolution Fueling Growth - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decaffeinated Roasted Coffee Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis on decaffeinated roasted coffee has been unveiled, reflecting robust growth within the global industry and shedding light on the remarkable surge in the European region's market dominance.

In the detailed market report, it was revealed that the decaffeinated roasted coffee sector is experiencing a formidable escalation, with the market forecast to expand from $2.82 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.64 billion by 2028. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, key forces propelling this growth include heightened consumer awareness of caffeine sensitivity, innovations in decaffeination processes, and a burgeoning demand for specialty and functional coffee variations.

Significant trends shaping the industry spotlight the diversifying formats of decaf coffee offerings and the burgeoning presence of gourmet decaf experiences. Additionally, the influence of social media and the introduction of non-dairy decaffeinated alternatives are carving out notable shifts in the consumer market landscape. Sustainable practices are also becoming increasingly significant, with players within the sector adopting carbon-neutral processes to enhance their market position.

Market Dynamics: Consumer Health Consciousness and E-Commerce Revolution

The market's growth trajectory is underpinned by a surge in consumer health consciousness, with an increasing number of individuals seeking out decaffeinated options to mitigate the adverse effects of caffeine consumption. The ascendancy of e-commerce, enhancing customer accessibility, convenience, and choice, has fortified this market's growth, offering coffee enthusiasts an extensive array of decaffeinated products readily available at their fingertips.

Innovations and Strategic Movements: Transforming the Decaf Coffee Experience

Product innovation remains a salient trend among leading companies, exemplified by Brewpoint Coffee's launch of 'Over the Moon'—a CBD-infused coffee line designed to provide a sophisticated and calming coffee experience. Concurrent market movements have also been recorded, such as Westrock Coffee Company's acquisition of Bixby Roasting Co, reflecting the strategic endeavors to tap into new market segments and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Regional Market Insight: Europe Leads, Comprehensive Global Coverage

The report covers a broad geographic spectrum, with Europe emerging as the most influential region in the decaffeinated roasted coffee market in 2023. This extensive market analysis includes regional segments such as Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, as well as country-specific insights, offering a panoramic view of the decaf coffee landscape.

Comprehensive Coverage Across Numerous Market Variables

Market Segmentation: The report highlights various segments, including whole beans, ground coffee, and other product forms.

Distribution Analysis: Insight into diverse distribution channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail.

Consumer and Food Service Industry: Assessing consumption across both retail/household and food service sectors.

