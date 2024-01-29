CT Scanner Market Size Worth USD 10.57 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Computed tomography (CT) scanner market size was USD 6.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, such as integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, neurology diseases, and orthopedic disorders are key factors driving market revenue growth. CT is an essential diagnostics tool, especially for scanning bone, soft tissue, and blood vessels. This technology improves diagnoses, prevents unnecessary medical procedures, improves treatment by providing detailed anatomical imaging, and is a cost-effective imaging technique. Recently, Deep Learning Reconstruction (DLR) as well as post-processing methods based on AI have become accessible.

In addition, increasing awareness among patients about benefits of CT scan applications is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. This is especially true for individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer and other chronic illnesses, since they can benefit from early identification and diagnosis, which in turn, increases the success rate of their therapies. It is impossible to overestimate the significance of early illness identification as it is essential to prompt action and better patient outcomes.

Patients receive larger radiation exposures from CT imaging than from other procedures. All patients are at an increased risk of developing cancer from it, but those who fall into higher-risk groups, such as children, the obese, or cancer patients who get routine screening, are most at danger. Although CT imaging methods may be improved to modify dosage in accordance with patient and procedure needs, this process is difficult and time-consuming, leading to an ineffective workflow and higher operating expenses.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the CT scanner market has been segmented into stationary CT scanners and portable CT scanners. The portable CT scanners segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global CT scanner market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of portable CT scanners, which has benefited the treatment of head injuries in particular, enabling quick CT deployment to radiology departments and hospitals while lowering patient risk both during transit and treatment.

Device Architecture Insights:

On the basis of device architecture, the CT scanner market has been segmented into C-arm CT scanners and O-arm CT scanners. The O-arm CT scanners segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global CT scanner market during the forecast period. The O-Arm spine suite has advanced spinal and cranial procedures by giving the surgeons ability to precisely and in real-time regulate the course of operation. Complete mobility and high-resolution Two Dimensional (2D) and Three Dimensional (3D) pictures are provided by it, enabling the surgeon to carry out the procedure as effectively as possible.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global CT scanner market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing frequency of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular problems, and neurological ailments. In addition, technological developments including multi-slice scanners and dual-energy systems that offer better picture quality and diagnostic capabilities. The country's healthcare system is strong, with many hospitals, outpatient clinics, and diagnostic imaging facilities using CT scanners to treat patients. For instance, on 15 June 2023, the world's top academic medical center for musculoskeletal health, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), as well as MARS Bioimaging Limited (MARS), a New Zealand-based producer of medical equipment and technology, announced a new partnership based on MARS's photon-counting spectral CT imaging technology.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global CT scanner market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of elderly individuals in Europe, which in turn, is rising prevalence of age-related disorders that need for diagnostic imaging such as CT scans. Furthermore, technological developments such as the addition of 3D reconstruction capabilities and high-resolution images in CT scanners have accelerated their uptake. For instance, on 19 April 2023, Kromek Group plc and Analogic Corporation announced their collaboration to create next-generation Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) based detector systems for Photon Counting Computed Tomography (PCCT) applications in the medical imaging and security industries.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.20 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 5.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.57 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Type, device architecture, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GE HealthCare, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, SAMSUNG, Neusoft Corporation, Medtronic, and Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global CT scanner market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective CT scanner services. Some major players included in the global CT scanner market report are:

GE HealthCare

Siemens

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

SAMSUNG

Neusoft Corporation

Medtronic

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 12 September 2022, Lumafield announced a USD 35 Million Series B funding round and additional capabilities for their desktop X-ray CT platform, which seeks to provide engineers and designers unmatched access to their creations.

On 29 November 2021, at the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Royal Philips, a world leader in health technology, unveiled new enhancements to its CT imaging portfolio. The new CT 5100 Incisive comes with CT Smart Workflow, a comprehensive set of AI enabled capabilities made to speed up CT workflows, improve diagnostic confidence, and maximize equipment up-time. These features aid imaging services elevate patient outcomes, department efficacy, lower operating costs, and meet challenging financial goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented CT scanner market on the basis of type, device architecture, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Stationary CT Scanners Portable CT Scanners

Device Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) C-arm CT Scanners O-arm CT Scanners

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) High-slice CT Mid-slice CT Low-slice CT Cone-beam CT (CBCT)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Human Application Diagnostic Applications Cardiology Applications Oncology Applications Neurology Applications Other Diagnostic Applications Intraoperative Applications Veterinary Application Research Application

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle Eats & Africa



