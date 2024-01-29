Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market (2023-2029) Set to Surge, Led by Advanced Technologies and Cancer Screening Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Technology, By Application (Infectious Disease and Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Cancer Screening, Others), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of the Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics industry in terms of market segmentation By Technology (In situ hybridization, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Others) and By Application (Infectious Disease and Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Cancer Screening, Other Applications) for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.







The report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 11 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.



During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the global core clinical molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. The market is expected to generate USD 11.04 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 4.9 billion in 2022.



Clinical Molecular diagnostics is a rapidly expanding market that encompasses a wide range of applications, including infectious illnesses, cancer, hematopathology, clinical chemistry, and clinical genetics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions for early disease detection are driving the market growth.



Additionally, the increasing awareness of personalized treatment and direct-to-consumer genetic testing is also supporting the market growth.



Moreover, the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases has significantly contributed to the demand for clinical molecular diagnostics solutions, wherein polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing has emerged as the primary method for detecting COVID-19. The application of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing has played a significant role in enhancing the field of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, specifically in nucleic acid-based methodologies. As a result, this particular segment has emerged as one of the most prominent segments within the core clinical molecular diagnostics market.



The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious disease and blood screening, Genetic testing, Cancer Screening Other Applications).

The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology (In situ hybridization, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Other Technologies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Application & by Technologies.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

