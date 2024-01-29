Global E-commerce Packaging Market Set for Rapid Growth - Forecast from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-commerce Packaging market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New York, NY - A groundbreaking research publication exploring the dynamics of the global e-commerce packaging market has been added to the wealth of industry-specific knowledge available online. This comprehensive study details critical insights and provides forecasts from 2023 to 2028, marking significant strides expected in this sector.

The latest research underscores a booming e-commerce industry, which is significantly propelling the demand for innovative packaging solutions. With a predicted CAGR of 16.02%, the market size is expected to soar from US$41.856 billion in 2021 to a staggering US$118.421 billion by 2028.

Behind this impressive growth trajectory are factors such as the surge in online shopping, escalated by the widespread adoption of the internet and smartphones across various emerging economies.

Consumer Lifestyle Shaping Market Trends

An in-depth segment of the report delves into how changes in consumer lifestyle, such as increasing disposable incomes and hectic work schedules, are facilitating the e-commerce packaging market's expansion. The report also highlights how the convenience of doorstep delivery and robust customer support systems are further spurring market growth.

As digitalization continues to penetrate markets like the United States, a hitherto untapped potential in the e-commerce space is being unleashed. With industry giants offering increased refunds and discounts, consumers are rapidly transitioning to online platforms for their purchasing needs, thereby boosting the e-commerce packaging sector.

India's E-commerce Packaging Market - A Steady Ascent

The report pays special attention to the burgeoning Indian market. Notably, there has been an uplift in the demand for corrugated boxes and other packaging materials due to the rapid development of India's online retail sector. Investments in consumer electronics, apparel, and personal care industries have significantly widened the canvas for e-commerce packaging opportunities.

With TRAI reporting an increase to 865.90 million internet subscribers as of December 2022, the interplay between internet penetration and e-commerce growth is presumed to substantially impact the need for specialized e-commerce packaging solutions in the region.

Highlighting Market Developments

In a notable development, an international packaging solution provider announced significant investment in India, signifying confidence in the region's market potential.

An acquisition by Smurfit Kappa signals enhanced focus on e-commerce packaging solutions, catering to the demands for innovative and shelf-ready packaging.

Market Segmentation Insights

Researchers have meticulously segmented the market to offer a granular view of the landscape, with categorizations including packaging types and industry verticals. The geographic segmentation encompasses a global perspective, showcasing regional market potentials and distinguishing between North American, European, Middle Eastern, African, and Asia Pacific markets.

The publication of this research is anticipated to be indispensable for stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers involved or interested in the global e-commerce packaging market. With such a wealth of data and predictions for future market directions, industry professionals will find the report to be a critical resource for strategic planning and investment decisions.

For more insights and to delve deeper into the full scope of the global e-commerce packaging market forecast, interested parties are invited to explore the detailed research now available online - https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ypd9e



