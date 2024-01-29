Global Biodiesel Feedstocks Industry Report 2024-2028: Trends & Analysis, Featuring Profiles of AG Processing, ADM, Argent Energy, Avril Group, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Eni, and Neste

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biodiesel Feedstocks Market was valued at USD 43.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 51.6 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 3.7% Regarding market demand, Europe is the largest biodiesel market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years, followed by South America. North America is the second-largest market. Demand for biodiesel in EMEA is negligible and is not expected to grow significantly in the coming years. EMEA's meager market share and growth are mainly due to its large production and usage of fossil fuels, including fossil diesel.





Classification by feedstock shows that rapeseed oil is currently the major market segment. Rapeseed oil is followed by soybean oil and palm oil. However, usage of these feedstocks widely varies by region. For example, rapeseed is the most common feedstock in Europe, while soybean oil is the most common feedstock in the Americas (both North America and South America). APAC continues to use palm oil heavily for biodiesel production. In terms of growth, used cooking oils and animal fats are expected to grow gradually. Due to its low price and easy availability, the used cooking oil segment is expected to grow most robustly in the coming years in the developed world.



Transport is the significant segment by application. Transport's share was estimated at 82.8% in 2022 and is expected to increase to 85% by the end of 2028. Automotive fuel is expected to be the major segment within transport, followed by aviation fuel. Power generation also has a demand for biodiesel.

Report Scope

This report will explore the developments in the biodiesel market. The report will detail the biodiesel market by feedstock type: vegetable oils (rapeseed, palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, and used cooking oil) and animal fats.

The report will also detail the market based on applications and regions. Each segment evaluation includes market size estimates for biodiesel and a forecast for growth to 2028. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global biodiesel market and company profiles of the various players in the area.

The report includes:

46 data tables and 28 additional tables

An overview of the global biodiesel market for end-user applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global biodiesel market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on application, feedstock type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

Analysis of changes in policies, technologies and feedstock in the biodiesel industry and the recent trends in the global market

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the biodiesel market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of emerging technologies and key patent grants on biodiesel technologies and applications

An analysis of the biodiesel industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading market players AG Processing Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) Argent Energy Avril Group Cargill Inc. Chevron Renewable Energy Group Eni S.p.A. Neste Oyj



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $51.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

