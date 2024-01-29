Lagers Market Forecast: Global Industry to Reach $215.43 Billion by 2028, Driven by Craft Segment Growth and E-Commerce Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lagers Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The newest market research report on the global lagers industry has now been made available on our leading research platform. This comprehensive analysis delves deeply into the market’s projected growth, fueled by innovative product development and an increased focus on sustainability initiatives.

According to the report, the global lagers market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $179.78 billion in 2024 to an impressive $215.43 billion by 2028. This surge in market size is anticipated to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

Market Dynamics and Trends - Several key dynamics are propelling this market forward:

Consumer Preferences: A notable shift in consumer taste is driving demand for craft and specialty lagers, as well as low-alcohol and non-alcoholic variants.

A notable shift in consumer taste is driving demand for craft and specialty lagers, as well as low-alcohol and non-alcoholic variants. Product Innovations: Market leaders are continuously innovating, offering products like light, crisp ultra-lagers and flavor-infused options that cater to diverse consumer palates.

Market leaders are continuously innovating, offering products like light, crisp ultra-lagers and flavor-infused options that cater to diverse consumer palates. Sustainability: There’s a growing emphasis on green manufacturing processes and sustainable practices within the industry.

There’s a growing emphasis on green manufacturing processes and sustainable practices within the industry. E-Commerce: The ease and convenience of online shopping have led to a notable increase in the lagers market size, with e-commerce platforms contributing significantly to sales.

The report also provides insights into distinct market segments, detailing trends within the craft beer segment and examining the proliferation of e-commerce in the sale of lagers.

Regional Highlights

Western Europe surfaced as the largest regional market in 2023, leading in the consumption of lagers. The research further categorizes the global market geographically into Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Within these regions, extensive data is gathered to elucidate the dynamics at play, providing stakeholders with actionable insights.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles several major players leading the charge in the lagers market, highlighting their strategic initiatives and contributions to overall market growth. Noteworthy acquisitions, product launches, and investments underscore the dynamic competitive landscape that continues to evolve.

Key Market Classifications



The lagers market is dissected into several classifications, including:

Standard Lager Premium Lager Luxury Lager

Furthermore, the report investigates the widespread distribution channels and their impact on market penetration, exploring both on-trade and off-trade avenues across the globe.

This in-depth lagers market research report is a must-read for industry players, investors, and analysts seeking a comprehensive outlook on the global market. The data presented herein encapsulates revenue forecasts, market shares, and growth opportunities within the ever-evolving lagers landscape.

Those interested in gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding the future trajectory of the lagers industry are invited to explore the full market research report on our website.

