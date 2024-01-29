Marinas Market Research Reveals Robust Growth and New Eco-friendly Practices Driving Sector Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marinas Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marinas market is experiencing significant growth with projected expansion from $18.89 billion in 2023 to an estimated $24.22 billion by 2028, according to a comprehensive market research report recently published on our website. The increase reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, signaling robust development in the sector.



This surge is primarily attributed to several interlinked factors. Firstly, economic prosperity in coastal areas, combined with the burgeoning popularity of boating and waterfront property development, are key drivers. Additionally, the marina sector is aligning with sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, meeting the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory standards.



Specific highlights from the report include:

An analysis of the marina market's performance, emphasizing the industry's response to global trends in tourism, luxury lifestyle, and environmental sustainability.

Insights into the influence of nautical events and competitions which continue to stimulate interest and investments in the marina space.

A focus on the pivotal role of marinas within the dynamic boating industry, offering extensive services to watercraft owner-operators.

Impact of Urbanization and Environmental Sustainability on Market Growth



Urbanization trends are contributing significantly to market growth, driving the demand for recreational boating activities. With more than half of the global population residing in urban areas—a figure expected to swell further—there is a rising standard of living and increased leisure activity participation.



Highlighting the push for green practices, the report notes marinas incorporating renewable energy sources to minimize environmental footprints, favoring market players who adopt such measures.



Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions in Marinas Sector - The critical role of strategic corporate actions is strongly emphasized in the research:

The impact of strategic partnerships on the expansion and influence of marina operators in key regional markets, including notable collaborations in the Mediterranean basin.

Recent acquisitions that signify key positional changes within the marina market, with major players expanding their reach and capabilities.

Furthermore, the report discusses regional market shares, spotlighting North America as the largest marina market in 2023. Following closely are thorough analyses of other geographic markets such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East, each exhibiting unique growth patterns and opportunities.



In detailing market segmentation, the report categorizes marinas by types and uses, such as private, public, commercial, pleasure, fishing, and military applications. This segmentation offers nuanced understanding for stakeholders seeking to enter or expand within specific niches of the marina industry.



To comprehend the full scope of the marina market's trajectory, readers can access the research report, which delivers an in-depth analysis of current trends and forecasted industry developments. With data on global market size, share, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities, the report emerges as an essential tool for those operating in or alongside the marinas sector.



The robust demand and strategic initiatives highlighted in this marinas market research underscore the industry's progressive outlook and potential for continued advancement, positioning the sector on a prominent growth trajectory through 2028.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fassmer GmbH & Co. KG

FB Design Srl

LOMOcean Marine Ltd.

Sunbird International Yacht Ltd.

W Marine Inc.

Bellingham Marine

Marinetek India Pvt. Ltd.

Meeco Sullivan The Marina Company

SF Marina Systems AB

Ingemar Srl

Poralu Marine Inc.

Walcon Marine Ltd.

Cubisystem

EZ-Dock Inc.

Martini Alfredo S.p.A.

IGY Marinas

Safe Harbor Marinas

Suntex Marinas

Westrec Marinas Management Inc.

Oasis Marinas LLC

F Marina

Coastal Marina Management LLC

Trident Marina Group LLC

Brewer Yacht Yard Group Inc.

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas

Island Global Yachting LLC

Marina Management Services Pvt. Ltd.

Marinas International Inc.

MarineMax Inc.

Morningstar Marinas LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po6dvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.