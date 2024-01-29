Vascular access device Market Size Worth USD 10.90 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vascular access device market size was USD 5.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing number of chemotherapy procedures and aging population and rising prevalence of cancer are key factors driving market revenue growth. Vascular access devices are frequently an essential tool for the administration of chemotherapeutic drugs, pharmaceuticals, dietary needs, or antimicrobial infusions.

In addition, rising usage of vascular access devices in pediatric patients is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Pediatric surgical practice frequently involves and is highly dependent upon vascular access techniques. Vascular access is necessary for children for various reasons, including hydration, parenteral nutrition infusion, medicine delivery, and blood collection for laboratory testing. Numerous disease processes, including intestinal atresia, small bowel syndrome, and numerous cancers, which are now treatable owing to improvements in vascular access.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2058

However, product recalls and failures is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For instance, on 27 June 2022, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD) recalled emergency vascular access devices. A total of 11 needle set kits, manual driver kits, and powered driver kits used in intraosseous delivery, which gives doctors access to the circulatory system via bone marrow in some emergency situations, are included in the recall. Considering intraosseous access patients frequently have serious medical conditions, BD issued a warning that delays in treatment brought on by device issues can result in fatalities.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the vascular access device market has been segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, and accessories. The central vascular access devices segment comprises of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC), tunneled catheters, non-tunneled catheters, and implanted ports. The peripheral vascular access devices segment comprises midline catheter (short) devices, midclavicular catheter (Midline) devices, and winged steel needles. The central vascular access devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is due to rising frequency of chronic illnesses and necessity for effective medication administration.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the vascular access device market has been segmented into drug administration, fluid and nutrition administration, blood transfusion, and diagnostics & testing. The drug administration segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is because vascular access devices provide frequent or ongoing bloodstream access for the delivery of drugs such as Intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Individuals with cystic fibrosis or other diseases who require IV antibiotic therapy for longer than a few days, such as during an exacerbation, benefit from vascular access devices. Multiple medications can be delivered by lumens, which can be divided into channels or ports.

Regional Insights:

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global vascular access device market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of individuals in this region suffering from chronic illnesses including cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), which make the use of vascular access devices for treatment necessary. Vascular access devices are used more frequently in North America considering its developed healthcare infrastructure and high-quality hospitals and clinics. In addition, creation of novel and enhanced gadgets is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global vascular access device market over the forecast period. This is owing to technological developments, such as creation of implanted ports and better catheter materials, drawing more healthcare professionals and patients. The safe delivery of drugs, electrolytes, fluids, parenteral nourishment, and blood products is made possible by the widespread use of vascular access devices. In hospitals, 60 to 90% of patients who are hospitalized are given an IV device to use. In order to increase productivity, increase patient safety, and save costs, several European healthcare organizations have appointed interdisciplinary Vascular Access Teams (VATs).

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2058

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.45 Billion CAGR (2023-2032) 7.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.90 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BD, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun SE, AngioDynamics, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, AMECO LLC., Romsons, and PRODIMED Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vascular-access-device-market

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global vascular access device market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective vascular access device services. Some major players included in the global vascular access device market report are:

Becton and Dickinson Company (BD)

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun SE

AngioDynamics

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

AMECO LLC

Romsons

PRODIMED

Strategic Development

On 12 July 2022, a pioneer in an infusion treatment, B. Braun Medical Inc., unveiled the introduction of its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control. The newest innovation from B. Braun makes IV access safer for the clinician by lowering the possibility of needlestick injuries and exposure to blood with the Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter.

On 3 March 2021, Access Vascular, Inc., a company that deals with the most frequent and expensive venous access issues, announced that a Series B round of funding was completed. TVM Capital Life Science led the round, with a commitment of USD 15 million, while preexisting investors also participated.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vascular-access-device-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented vascular access device market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Central Vascular Access Devices Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Tunneled catheters Non tunneled catheters Implanted ports Peripheral Vascular Access Devices Midline catheter (short) devices Midclavicular catheter (Midline) devices Winged steel needles Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Drug administration Fluid and nutrition administration Blood transfusion Diagnostics & testing

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals Clinics and ambulatory care centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2058

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Japanese Version: Vascular Access Device Market