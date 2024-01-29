Global Veterinary CRO and CDMO Market Report 2023: Growth Surge in Asia-Pacific & Innovative Product Trends

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary CRO And CDMO Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary CRO (Contract Research Organization) and CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) sector is experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by a new comprehensive research publication that has been added to our expansive suite of market analysis offerings.

This addition provides an in-depth prognosis and critical insights into the veterinary CRO and CDMO market, presenting data-driven projections and evaluations of current industry trends, services, key players, and future market scenarios.

Substantial Market Expansion Forecasted Through 2027



The veterinary CRO and CDMO market is poised for robust expansion, with projections indicating a rise from $5.86 billion in 2022 to an estimated $9.03 billion by 2027, marking an impressive CAGR of 8.80%. This growth trajectory is attributable to several factors, including increased investments in animal healthcare, a heightened demand for veterinary services, and the rising prevalence of animal diseases.

Innovation in Veterinary Health Products

The research highlights that product innovation is catalyzing the market, with corporations concentrating on advancing their offerings to solidify their market presence. Recent advancements, such as the development of starch-free soft chew technologies for veterinary applications, are sustaining these market dynamics and endorsing continued growth and innovation.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market



Amidst global market developments, Asia-Pacific is gaining attention as the fastest-growing region in the veterinary CRO and CDMO landscape. This growth is supported by increasing investments in animal health and the growing adoption of veterinary healthcare practices within the region.

Diverse Offerings Propel Market Players

Market leaders are expanding their portfolios through acquisitions and enhancing their service offerings, as observed in recent industry maneuvers.

The report dissects the competitive landscape, highlighting companies that are pioneering in the veterinary CRO and CDMO space.

North America Maintains Dominance

While Asia-Pacific shows rapid growth, North America continues to hold the largest share of the veterinary CRO and CDMO market. This dominance is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a robust research environment, and substantial investments in veterinary sciences.

Comprehensive Geographic and Segment Analysis

The report provides a granular analysis of different regions and countries, with a detailed breakup of market segments across various applications, such as medicines, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biologics. This segmentation offers stakeholders a lucid understanding of both the macro and microelements influencing the market dynamics. The significance of this research publication stems from its utility to industry stakeholders, enabling them to make informed decisions backed by reliable data and analysis.

The veterinary CRO and CDMO market research report not only encapsulates the market's quantitative aspects but also sheds light on qualitative factors such as market trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the market’s direction.

For further insights and a more comprehensive understanding of the veterinary CRO and CDMO market, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to explore the full research report, which now featured on our website.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.44 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.03 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Labcorp Drug Development India Private Limited

Zoetis Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc.

Syneos Health Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Elanco India Private Limited.

Inotiv Inc.

Promega Corporation

Aenova Group

Sai Life Sciences Ltd.

Taconic Bioscience Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

Frontage Laboratories Inc.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

knoell Germany GmbH

ClinVet International Pty Ltd.

VetPharm Inc.

Vetio Animal Health Company

Ridgeway Research Ltd.

Drayton Animal Health Ltd.

KLIFOVET GmbH

Triveritas Ltd.

Cebiphar

Ondax Scientific UK Ltd.

Veterinary Research Management (VRM) Ltd.

Vetspin Srl

STATKING Animal Health CRO

Arcoblu S.r.l.

