Pandoshi (PAMBO) Stage 4 Sold Out, Investors Rushing To Buy Final Stage

London, UK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Pandoshi (PAMBO) has emerged as a front-runner, achieving a remarkable milestone with the completion of its presale's fourth stage and the simultaneous launch of its much-anticipated DeFi Wallet. This development marks a pivotal moment in the project's trajectory, blending innovative technology with strategic foresight.









The recent release of the Pandoshi Wallet , particularly during the presale phase, not only underscores the project’s commitment to decentralized finance but also elevates its position in the competitive crypto market. As investors rapidly snapped up PAMBO tokens, the successful closure of the fourth stage of the presale signals both investor confidence and the growing appeal of Pandoshi's unique ecosystem.

What is Pandoshi (PAMBO)

Pandoshi has quickly made its mark in the cryptocurrency community, successfully raising over $3 million within weeks of launch, a testament to the market's confidence in its potential. This project exemplifies the core values of blockchain technology, such as decentralization, privacy advocacy, and financial self-determination, reflecting the original purpose of blockchain and standing as a model for decentralized, user-driven initiatives.

The foundation of the Pandoshi ecosystem is a suite of decentralized services, including a Layer-2 network based on the Proof of Stake protocol, a decentralized exchange (DEX), a secure non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet managed by users, engaging Metaverse games, and Pandoshi University for educational purposes. The ecosystem also includes crypto-friendly prepaid cards, enabling easy global crypto asset management without requiring Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.

Pandoshi's ongoing presale is organized in five phases. The project is currently in its fifth and final phase, offering tokens at $0.01 each.

In the Pandoshi ecosystem, the PAMBO token serves as the main utility token. It is utilized within PandaChain (Layer 2 Network), the Metaverse Game, and as a medium of exchange at Pandoshi University. PAMBO benefits from a buy-and-burn policy implemented by PandoshiSwap (DEX) and Cardoshi (prepaid cards). This deflationary token follows a buy-and-burn model, with the plan to cease circulation once 80% of the total supply is withdrawn. PAMBO is accessible through direct purchases or active participation in Pandoshi's official activities, owing to its deflationary nature.











Pandoshi has reached a significant milestone with the beta launch of its Pandoshi Wallet on the Google Play Store, a development proudly announced on their Twitter. This advancement aligns with their ongoing presale phase and marks a crucial expansion in supporting Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains, with plans to add support for non-EVM chains. The team is also working on an iOS version of the wallet to extend its accessibility to a larger audience.

The introduction of the Pandoshi Wallet to the Google Play Store has played a key role in enhancing the project's reputation in the market, effectively addressing investor concerns and bolstering trust in its commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi).

This move reflects Pandoshi's dedication to open-source development and a governance model that is guided by its community, appealing to investors who prioritize privacy and decentralization. The wallet's launch has resulted in a surge in investor interest, with many eagerly participating in the presale to take advantage of this promising opportunity.