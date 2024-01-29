Oncologists Global Market to Reach $27.51 Billion by 2032; Asia-Pacific and North America Lead Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncologists Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oncologists market is on an ascending trajectory, with expectations to burgeon from a substantial $17.98 billion in 2022 to an impressive $27.51 billion by 2032. This forecasted growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2027, following an earlier growth of 3.6% from 2022 to 2027.
Key Market Segments and Regional Insights
The market's expansion is primarily facilitated by segments such as cancer treatment, which dominated the market with a 65.1% share in 2022. Additionally, breast cancer emerges as the segment predicted to experience the fastest growth among different cancer indications, with an estimated CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.
Exceptional Growth in Service Providers and Regional Dynamics
Service providers such as hospitals are set to be the fastest-growing sector in this market, expecting an upsurge in global annual sales by 2027. Geographically, North America currently leads the market, but regions like Asia-Pacific showcase rapid growth with a forecasted CAGR of 4.3%.
Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus
With a highly consolidated market, predominant players such as Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc, and HCA Healthcare, Inc, mark significant market shares. To seize market opportunities, strategies emphasizing advancements in AI, integrated telehealth services, and personalized care are highly recommended.
Emerging Trends and Strategic Recommendations
- Advancement in AI and digital platforms to enhance patient care and decision support
- Expansion of multidisciplinary telehealth services for comprehensive remote patient engagement
- Customized cancer care plans, focusing on individual patient needs and personalized treatment
- Innovative health tech solutions aimed at better connecting patients with caregivers
Industry players are urged to leverage these trends and recommendations to facilitate strategic growth and further enhance operational capabilities in the evolving landscape of the oncologists market.
Market Opportunities for Stakeholders
Significant opportunities lie ahead in treatment segments and service provider avenues, especially hospitals, which are anticipated to witness an increase in global annual sales by 2027. This growth trajectory offers enterprises a chance to innovate and expand within the oncological sphere, targeting specific high-growth cancer indications and ageing populations to optimize their market presence and service delivery.
Transformative Changes Ahead
This market analysis reflects integral transformations shaping the oncologists landscape and highlights areas of potential growth and development for market participants. With demographic shifts, technological advancements, and government investments influencing the dynamic, stakeholders have access to crucial data points and strategic insights to inform their decisions.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|257
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$27.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc
- HCA Healthcare, Inc
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation
- Universal Health Services, Inc
- Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
- KPJ Healthcare Berhad
- IHH Healthcare Berhad
- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PLC
- CStone Pharma
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- JW Therapeutics
- BeiGene
(Nanjing) Legend Biotech Co
- Zai Labare
- Taxane HealthCare Pvt Ltd
- Getwell Oncology
- Novartis Oncology
- Celgene
- Johnson & Johnson
- Janssen Pharma
- Pharmacyclics
- Healthkind Labs Pvt Ltd
- Arlak Biotech
- SwisscheM Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- Apikos Pharma
- Kolaz Biotech
- Quironsalud Proton Therapy Centre
- The London Clinic England
- Institut Gustave Roussy
- Netherlands Cancer Institute
- Selvita
- ADAMED GROUP
- Molecure
- Mabion
- Celon Pharma S.A
- European Medical Center
- Yauza Medical Center
- Celon Pharma
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Atlantic Health System
- Mayo Clinic
- Sutter Health
- Levine Cancer (Atrium Health)
- Florida Cancer Specialists
- Community Care Physicians PC
- Nebraska Cancer Specialists
- US Oncology Inc
- Tufts Medical Center
- Doctors Medical Center
- Oncology Specialists SC
- Baptist Cancer Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Abramson Cancer Center
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Roche
- Sandoz AG
- TUTEUR Argentina
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Pierre Fabre Group
- Celnova Pharma
- King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC)
- Princess Noorah Oncology Center (PNOC)
- King Abdulaziz Medical City-Jeddah
- King Abdulaziz Medical City-Riyadh (RD)
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre
- King Fahd Specialist Hospital-Dammam
- King Fahd Medical City-RD
- Prince Sultan Medical Military City-RD
- King Saud Medical City-RD
- King Abdullah Medical City-Makkah
- Tawam Hospital
- R (Pty) Ltdoche South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
- Adcock Ingram
- Netcare
- Icon Oncology
- Eurolab
- Yemaachi Biotechnology
- Regal Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Ocean Road Cancer Institute
