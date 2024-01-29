AI in Pharma Sector Poised for Robust Growth: Opportunities & Strategies Report Uncovers Potential to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pharma Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research highlighting transformative opportunities within the global AI in pharma market has been added to our comprehensive collection of industry analysis, with a focus on projected growth through to the year 2032. This newly published report dissects key segments where AI is impacting pharmaceuticals, ranging from drug discovery to the implementation of cloud-based services.





Global Market Growth In a remarkable show of progress, the AI in pharma market value surged to nearly $1.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach $6.29 billion by 2027. With sustained momentum, the market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% leading up to $14.95 billion in 2032.

Segmentation Insights

Analyzing by technology, deep learning dominated the market in 2022, representing a substantial portion of the industry's earnings, whereas context-aware processing is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth through to 2027.

In terms of drug type, small molecules contributed to over half of the market's total value, yet large molecules are predicted to accelerate rapidly in the forthcoming years.

Within the application-based analysis, drug discovery leads the AI utilization in pharma, and is expected to continue this trend, with clinical trial research poised for a steep upward trajectory.



Regional Overview Dynamic Growth Across Continents



North America currently stands as the leading region in the AI in pharma market, closely followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. However, regions such as South America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to become the fastest-growing regions, with Eastern Europe and Africa also gearing up for significant expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The market landscape presents a mix of large-scale and smaller competitors, with the current market being moderately fragmented. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are instrumental as companies further their innovations and consolidate their positions worldwide.

Opportunistic Strategies for Market Players

Foresighted strategies are imperative for companies vying for leadership within the AI in pharma domain. The report recommends particular focus on the integration of generative AI, advancements in AI tools, and an emphasis on strategic partnerships to catalyze growth and investment opportunities.

Maximizing Emerging Potential

For an industry on the cusp of exponential growth, the report underscores the lucrative prospects in fast-developing technologies and growing applications. As players navigate this landscape, there is an encouragement to leverage opportunities in burgeoning markets, fine-tune pricing strategies, and bolster business visibility through industry events. This in-depth analysis offers a lens into the future of pharmaceuticals intertwined with AI technology, presenting data-driven insights for stakeholders looking to carve a substantial presence in an increasingly AI-influenced pharma industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Concerto Health AI

Alphabet Inc

OWKIN

Nvidia Corporation

Path AI

Insilico Medicine

Exscientia

Microsoft Corporation

XtalPi

Intel

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm)

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharma

Standigm

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Cipla Limited

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Roche India

Alliance Pharm Pte Ltd

GSK Australia

DeepMind

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Bayer

Renalytix AI

Merck

AstraZeneca

Exscientia

Iktos

BenevolentAI

Novartis

Gero

Ardigen

Botkin

Webiomed

Care Mentor AI

Diagnocat

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc

Cloud Pharmaceutical

Bioage

NuMedii

Envisagenics

Aria Pharmaceuticals

Verge Genomics

Berg LLC

Deep Genomics

Cyclica

IQVIA

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

PRA Healthscience

Gesto

Intensicare

Epitrack

GE Healthcare

Welltok Inc

Oncora Medical

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Nucleai

Pepticom

Rology

hearX Group

DilenyTech

iNNOHEALTH Technology Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujefjq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment