In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market Analysis and Outlook to 2028 Featuring Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, BD, Bio-Rad Labs, and Sysmex Corp

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for IVD analyzers was valued at $12.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $16.3 billion by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The increasing elderly population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, widening use of diagnostics for prevention and monitoring, and growing adoption of PoC testing are driving market growth.





Based on analyzer type, the market is categorized into immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, hematology and hemostasis analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers and PoC analyzers. The molecular analyzers segment, which held the third largest market share in 2022, is expected to show the highest CAGR, at 6%, during the forecast period. This segment's share is attributed to the growing incidence of cancer and cancer-related diseases.



The market is also segmented into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. The semi-automated segment accounted for 67.2% of the market in 2022. The fully automated segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to an increasing focus on automated and modulator laboratories. Its market share is expected to increase to 35.5% in 2028, up from 32.8% in 2022.



Based on therapeutic area, the market for IVD analyzers is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiology, oncology, nephrology and others. Infectious diseases accounted for 46.25 of the market in 2022 and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The diabetes segment is a distant second, with 9.7% of the market in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



In this report, the end users of IVD analyzers consist of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, research institutions, and others. Diagnostic labs accounted for 52.3% of the market share in 2022, and the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The increasing number of large laboratory networks with advanced instruments is driving the growth of this segment.



Leading companies in the IVD analyzers market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories and Sysmex Corp.

The report includes:

39 data tables and 34 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) analyzers

Analyses of global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, level of automation, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, innovations and prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and COVID-19's impact on the IVD industry

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the IVD analyzer market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Overview of the emerging new technologies and patents in the market

Analysis of the major vendors in the market as well as the competitive landscape, including company market shares, financials, M&A deals and venture funding

Profiles of the leading market players, including Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ivsjv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment