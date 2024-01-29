Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 23rd to January 24th, 2024

         Nanterre, January 29th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares 

From January 23rd to January 24th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 23rd to January 24th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
 

 

 

 		     
VINCI23/01/2024FR0000125486 4 782 116,14020XPAR
VINCI23/01/2024FR0000125486 1 218 115,97040CEUX
VINCI24/01/2024FR0000125486 567 116,13810XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL                     6 567 116,1085 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

