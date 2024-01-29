Surgical Gowns Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - Disposable Gowns Take Center Stage, Propelling Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Gowns Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical gowns market is experiencing a significant upswing, driven by the escalating number of surgical procedures conducted worldwide. The surge in surgical interventions is not only attributed to developed regions but is also prevalent in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions, thanks to a growing aging population and increased per capita income.



Surgical gowns play a pivotal role in healthcare by preventing patients from acquiring Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), which can be life-threatening. With recent advancements in healthcare facilities, awareness regarding HAIs has risen considerably. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 30% of HAIs are surgical site infections, adding a substantial burden to patients' hospital bills. This heightened awareness of HAIs is fueling the global surgical gowns market's growth as patients and healthcare providers seek effective prevention measures.



Innovation and Versatility Driving Growth



Continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers and effective marketing strategies are expected to further boost the market's revenue. Although the surgical gowns market has been established for some time, ongoing technological advancements are enhancing the efficiency of surgical gowns, providing better protection for both patients and surgeons.



The market offers a wide range of surgical gown options, including fabrics such as spunlace, spunbond, and SMS materials. This extensive variety caters to diverse end-user preferences, fostering growth in the surgical gowns market.



Disposable Gowns Lead the Way



In the product category, disposable surgical gowns currently dominate the global market in terms of revenue and are projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. Disposable surgical gowns are particularly attractive, with an attractiveness index of 5.0 over the forecast period.



This segment is expected to capture approximately 68% of the market value share and is on track to surpass 70% market share by 2031. The superior protection provided by disposable surgical gowns is driving their significant adoption, resulting in higher growth compared to reusable surgical gowns.



Reusable Gowns Find Demand in MEA



While disposable gowns take precedence globally, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region stands out as an exception. In this region, reusable surgical gowns are in demand due to factors such as lower disposable income, limited awareness, and affordability constraints when it comes to purchasing expensive disposable surgical gowns.



The reusable surgical gowns segment dominates the Middle East & Africa surgical gowns market in revenue terms, accounting for about 55% of the anticipated market share.



As the global surgical gowns market continues to evolve, with disposable gowns leading the way, it plays a crucial role in ensuring patient safety and minimizing the risk of HAIs during surgical procedures.



The global surgical gowns market is segmented into the following categories:

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics & Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Pharmacies

Direct Sales

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Companies profiled:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Alan Medical

Cardinal Health, INC.

FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD.

Garmex Andrzej Jafiszow, Wojciech Kaminski sp. J.

GrupA Medical Products

Halyard Health, Inc.

Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

NUREL MEDIKAL SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Paul Hartmann AG

PRIMED Medical Products, Inc.

Priontex (PTY) LTD

Surgiene Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

TIDI Products LLC

Vygon S.A.

3M Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4uxd8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.