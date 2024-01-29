Paris, 29 January 2024, 6:00 PM

Appointment of Charles Nouel as Chief Operating Officer of the Eramet Group

Charles Nouel, currently Director of the Mineral Sands Business Unit, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Eramet Group. In this capacity, he will become a member of the Executive Committee. This appointment will take effect on April 1, 2024. He will succeed Kléber Silva, who has decided to leave the Group to pursue another professional opportunity.

Charles Nouel has over 30 years' experience in the mining industry, including 24 years with Eramet. His international career in Europe, Africa and Oceania has enabled him to develop solid technical and managerial skills in all aspects of mining and metallurgy: geology, mining engineering, operations, industrial projects, mineral processing and metallurgy, ore purchasing and sales, operational management and business unit leadership. Since 2016, he was Director of the Mineral Sands Business Unit, the world's 4th largest producer of Zircon and titanium products.

Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, said: "We are delighted to welcome Charles Nouel to the Executive Committee. His long experience in mining and metallurgy, his in-depth knowledge of the Group, and his commitment to results are decisive assets for continuing to improve the Group's performance and supporting its development projects in metals for the energy transition.

I would like to warmly thank Kléber Silva for his commitment over the past six years and his essential contribution to transforming Eramet into a financially robust international mining and metallurgical group with world-class assets. The entire team joins me in wishing him every success in his future projects."

Born in 1967, Charles Nouel is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Géologie de Nancy (1991). He began his career as a Geostatistical Geologist for Cogema in Australia, before working as a Geologist and then Director of the Mines d'Or de Salsigne open-pit mine in France (1993), then as Senior Mining Engineer for Mining & Resource Technology in Australia (1998). In 2000, he joined Eramet as Project Manager for the Tiébaghi mine in New Caledonia, before moving on to various management positions within the Nickel Business Unit, where he became Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs in 2009. Ore Market Director for the Manganese Division in 2010, he took over as Director of the Mineral Sands Business Unit in 2016, while serving as the Group's Chief Technical Officer from 2020 to 2022.

