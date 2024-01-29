A Deep Dive into Self-Sufficiency Policies in the Server Industry by the United States, European Union, and China

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Sufficiency Policies in the Server Industry: A Comparative Analysis of the US, EU, and China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth exploration of the self-sufficiency policies in the server industry implemented by the United States, the European Union, and China.



Servers, integral to data center infrastructure, have become indispensable for national development in digital economy, military, and defense sectors. As the tensions in geopolitics and the US-China trade war escalate, the United States, China, and Europe have successively introduced policies to promote self-sufficiency policies in their server industry. These measures include incentives for research, development, and production, preferential market access, as well as regulations on origin of production, imports, exports, and technology. Several countries aim to prevent leakage of critical national technology through promoting self-sufficiency for their server industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Server Industry Self-Sufficiency Policies in the United States

1.1 US Export Control and Entity list

1.2 Advanced Computing and Semiconductor Export Controls

1.3 Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act - Executive Order 1408

1.4 US CHIPS and Science Act

1.5 Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC)



2. Server Industry Self-Sufficiency Policies in the European Union

2.1 European Chips Act

2.2 IFCEI-CIS

2.3 Gaia-X Project

2.4 The European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU)

2.5 Cloud Service Network Security Certification Project



3. Server Industry Self-Sufficiency Policies in China

3.1 Server Localization

3.2 Cybersecurity Review Measures

3.3 Channels Computing Resources from the East to the West

3.4 Import Product Restrictions



4. Impact of Self-Sufficiency Policies on the Global Server Industry Supply Chain



5. Analyst's Perspective



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Agricultural Bank of China

Amazon

ARM

Atos

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

AWS

BGI Genomics

China Construction Bank

China Life Insurance Company

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

CXMT

Dell

Deutsche Telekom

Google

Heroes

Hisilicon

HP

Hygon

Inspur

Intel

Ligate

Loongson Technology

Meta

Micron

Microsoft

NextSim

OVHcloud

Samsung

SK Hynix

Shanghai Supercomputer Center

Supermicro

Yangtze Memory Technologies

