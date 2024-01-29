COMPASS SELF STORAGE EXPANDS IN THE ATLANTA MARKET WITH ACQUISITION IN CONYERS, GA

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of a Class A self storage center located at 1050 Flat Shoals Rd SE in Conyers, GA. This location has over 73,500 net rentable square feet and represents the company’s 19th location in the state of Georgia. This is also the third Compass Self Storage location in the Conyers, a suburb which is a key component of the Greater Atlanta market.

The newest Compass Self Storage in Conyers offers both drive up and climate-controlled units. This storage center also has individual unit access control, 24-hour digital surveillance, and offers a full line of boxes and packing supplies.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Conyers market,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO. “This self storage center is well located near several residential developments and is situated within the primary retail corridor in Conyers. We look forward to conveniently serving both the residential and business customer’s storage needs at our newest location,” he said.

Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.

The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

