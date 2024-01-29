SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies General Motors Company(GM) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in General Motors Company ("General Motors" or the "Company") (NYSE: GM) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of General Motors investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 10, 2021 and October 26, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-motors-company-information-request-form?prid=64916&wire=3

GM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) GM downplayed concerns with its vehicles’ airbags and the need to record additional warranty accruals for related product recalls; (ii) GM overstated the extent and efficacy of its efforts to analyze defects in its vehicles’ airbag inflators; (iii) Cruise’s AVs and/or AV technology were less safe and well-developed than defendants had led investors, regulators, and the general public to believe; (iv) accordingly, regulatory approval of Cruise’s AV products was unsustainable and the prospects for widespread regulatory approval and adoption of Cruise’s AV products were overstated; (v) all the foregoing subjected GM to an increased risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, significant legal liabilities, product recalls, and reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in General Motors during the relevant time frame, you have until February 6, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

