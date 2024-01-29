Tankless Water Heater Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2031 - Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 7 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tankless Water Heater Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tankless water heater market is experiencing significant growth during forecast period. By the end of 2031, the market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion, a substantial increase from an estimated US$ 4.2 billion in 2024.



Driving Forces Behind Market Progress



The tankless water heater industry is witnessing a surge in mergers and acquisitions, driving both market expansion and product development. Manufacturers are strategically enhancing their technological and manufacturing capabilities across the value chain to meet the increasing demand from regions such as North America and Asia Pacific. These efforts aim to introduce new versions or complement existing product lines.

E-commerce Revolutionizes Sales Manufacturers are not only focusing on innovative product development but also establishing robust sales and distribution networks online. Consumer preferences are shifting towards online research for product information, prompting tankless water heater manufacturers to increase their online presence and product accessibility.

Country-specific Insights



U.S. Tankless Water Heater Market: The U.S. market is expected to witness a surge in demand for tankless water heaters due to ongoing technological advancements and high commercial usage. Seasonal weather fluctuations and the growing adoption of modern technology are driving the latest trends in tankless water heater production.



U.K. Dominates Europe: The U.K. holds a prominent position in the European tankless water heater market. Its dominance is attributed to the country's embrace of energy-efficient and cost-effective products. Key market players have increased their manufacturing investments in the U.K., resulting in enhanced customer experiences.



Opportunities in Australia: Australia presents significant growth opportunities in Oceania, driven by the presence of a large number of both domestic and foreign companies. The market is brand-driven, prompting entrepreneurs to seek market share expansion through mergers and acquisitions.



Key Market Players

The global tankless water heater market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including:

A. O. Smith Corp.

Ariston Thermo Spa

Bradford White Corporation

Haier Smart Home Co Ltd.

NORITZ Corp.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Rinnai Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Kyungdong Navien Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Atmor

Hubbell Electric Heater Company

Stiebel Eltron Inc.

EcoSmart Green Energy Products, Inc.

Others (on request)

Segmentation of Tankless Water Heater Industry Research

Tankless Water Heater Market by Technology Type:

Condensing Tankless Water Heaters

Non-Condensing Tankless Water Heaters

Tankless Water Heater Market by Energy Factor:

0 to 0.79 EF

0.80 to 0.89 EF

0.90 EF and Above

Tankless Water Heater Market by Energy Source:

Electric Tankless Water Heaters

Gas Tankless Water Heaters

Tankless Water Heater Market by Application:

Indoor Tankless Water Heaters

Outdoor Tankless Water Heaters

Tankless Water Heater Market by End User:

Residential Tankless Water Heaters

Commercial Tankless Water Heaters

Tankless Water Heater Market by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Consumer Electronic Stores

Online Retailers

Direct Sales

Other Sales Channels

Tankless Water Heater Market by Region:

North America Tankless Water Heater Market

Latin America Tankless Water Heater Market

Europe Tankless Water Heater Market

East Asia Tankless Water Heater Market

South Asia Tankless Water Heater Market

Oceania Tankless Water Heater Market

MEA Tankless Water Heater Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wox8qe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.