Paperclip Sponsors 20th Annual FSI OneVoice Conference

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), an innovative data security and content management company, announces its sponsorship of the 20th annual FSI OneVoice Conference.



For two decades, the Financial Services Institute (FSI) has been the voice of the financial industry in Washington, D.C. and the states, advocating on behalf of independent financial advisors and firms and preserving Main Street Americans’ access to affordable, professional financial advice, products and services.

“We are excited to be back at OneVoice this year and connect with influential professionals who can make a meaningful impact,” said Suzy Tuck, Senior VP of Sales at Paperclip. “We are ready to learn, network, and explore opportunities that can shape the future.”

Paperclip provides content management and data security solutions to many Financial Services customers, including JP Morgan Chase & Co, John Hancock, Lincoln Financial Group, and many more. Backed by 32 years of trust and innovation, Paperclip enables financial services organizations to harness the power of their data without sacrificing security.



The conference will include discussions on new challenges and opportunities for the financial industry, including regulatory change, AI and other new technology, and preparing for the next generation of advisors and clients. FSI OneVoice has always been the premier gathering where independent financial services firm executives gain critical insights on the most important issues affecting their businesses.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content and document management for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating highly sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Financial Services Institute (FSI)

The Financial Services Institute (FSI) has a clear mission to ensure that all individuals have access to competent and affordable financial advice, products and services delivered by a growing network of independent financial advisors and independent financial services firms. FSI’s mission includes creating a healthier, more business-friendly regulatory environment for the independent financial services industry. Learn more at https://financialservices.org/

