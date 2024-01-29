Europe EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2023-2032: Regional Revenue Breakdowns and Assessment of the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe EV-based liquid biopsy market was valued at $18.88 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $115.34 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The Europe EV-based liquid biopsy market is expected to be driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption by healthcare providers, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.







Market introduction



The use of EV-based liquid biopsy, that offers many advantages over conventional biopsy techniques, has transformed the diagnosis and monitoring of disease. The field of healthcare diagnostics has been revolutionized by its non-invasiveness, real-time monitoring capabilities, and potential for early disease diagnosis. EV-based liquid biopsy has improved patient outcomes, decreased expenses associated with healthcare, and provided a less intrusive and more accessible means of monitoring and diagnosing diseases, including cancer. Furthermore, the market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the entry of many established companies, including Bio-Techne Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



In addition, the market expansion for EV-based liquid biopsies has created economic opportunities, prompted industrial participants to collaborate with academic institutions, and sparked research and development efforts.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence. Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Abcam plc

Qiagen N.V.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.85 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $115.34 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



1 Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria



2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report:



3 Research Methodology

3.1 EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling



4 Markets Overview

4.1 Market Introduction

4.2 Current and Future State of EV-Based Liquid Biopsy in Industries

4.3 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2022-2032

4.4 COVID-19 Impact on EV-based Liquid Biopsy Market

4.4.1 Impact on Operations

4.4.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of the Market



5 Methods of EV Isolation and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 EVS Introduction

5.2 Isolation Methods

5.2.1 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Ultracentrifugation Methods

5.2.1.1 Differential Ultracentrifugation

5.2.1.2 Density Gradient Centrifugation

5.2.1.3 Moving Zone or Rate-Zonal Centrifugation

5.2.1.4 Isopycnic Centrifugation

5.2.2 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Size-Based Methods

5.2.2.1 Ultrafiltration

5.2.2.2 Sequential Filtration

5.2.2.3 Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

5.2.2.4 Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (FFFF)

5.2.2.5 Hydrostatic Filtration Dialysis (HFD)

5.2.3 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Immunoaffinity Methods

5.2.3.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

5.2.3.2 Magneto-Immunoprecipitation

5.2.4 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Precipitation Methods

5.2.4.1 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Precipitation

5.2.4.2 Lectin Induced Agglutination

5.2.5 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Microfluidic Technology

5.2.6 EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Commercial Kits

5.2.7 Advantages and Disadvantages of the EV Isolation Methods

5.2.8 Novel Approaches for Exosome Isolation

5.3 Analysis Methods

5.3.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Analysis Methods for EVS



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Legal Requirements in the U.S.

6.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe

6.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific

6.5 Reimbursement Scenario



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Market Drivers

7.3.1 Abundance and Remarkable Stability of Exosomes Compared to CfDNA or CTCs

7.3.2 Amplified Funding and Dedicated Research Efforts

7.3.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancers

7.4 Market Restraints

7.4.1 Lack of Standardized EV Isolation and Characterization Protocols

7.4.2 Lack of Precise EV Subtype Classification and Biomarkers Validation

7.5 Market Opportunities

7.5.1 Advancements in EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Technologies

7.5.2 Development of New EV-Based Biomarkers

7.5.3 Approved Products in the Market



8 EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Region), $Million, 2022-2032

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest-of-Europe



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Abcam plc

9.1.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1.2 Role of Abcam plc in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1.1.3 Major Products: Key Specifications

9.1.1.4 Key Competitors

9.1.1.5 Analyst Perspective

9.1.2 Qiagen N.V.

9.1.2.1 Company Overview

9.1.2.2 Role of Qiagen N.V. in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1.2.3 Major Products: Key Specifications

9.1.2.4 Key Competitors

9.1.2.5 Analyst Perspective

9.1.3 Malvern Panalytical Ltd

9.1.3.1 Company Overview

9.1.3.2 Role of Malvern Panalytical Ltd in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1.3.3 Major Products: Key Specifications

9.1.3.4 Key Competitors

9.1.3.5 Analyst Perspective

9.1.4 Lonza Group AG

9.1.4.1 Company Overview

9.1.4.2 Role of Lonza Group AG in the EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1.4.3 Major Products: Key Specifications

9.1.4.4 Key Competitors

9.1.4.5 Analyst Perspective



