Global Carbon Black Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles of 60+ Players Including Birla Carbon, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black, Monolith, Orion, Our Carbon, Pyrum Innovations & Tokai Carbon

The demand for carbon black continues to witness significant growth, driven by diverse applications ranging from tire manufacturing to various industrial processes, as well as rapidly expanding regional markets (e.g. India and Southeast Asia). Virgin carbon black, produced from fossil fuels, is widely used as a pigment in plastics, paints, printing inks and coatings. It also offers electrical conductivity, UV protection, increasing resistance to thermal degradation, and can be used as a reinforcing filler in rubber.
The Global Market for Carbon Black 2024-2034 forecasts global demand for carbon black across traditional and emerging markets like tires, plastics, energy storage, coatings, filtration and more - from 2018 to 2034. Multiple carbon black varieties are analyzed from traditional furnace/thermal feedstock grades to specialty, recovered and renewable offerings.
Regional demand analysis covers Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East/Africa geographies. The report profiles over 60 leading producers, highlighting products, production capacities, technologies and target markets. Latest industry developments in areas like methane pyrolysis, circular carbon, tire recycling, renewable carbon black and sustainability targets are assessed.
Carbon black industry evolution, manufacturing processes, raw material supply chains and integrated business models are reviewed to project future industry growth and restructuring potentials. Pricing evolution analysis is provided across feedstocks, traditional carbon black types and niche recovered/renewable grades.
Emerging market opportunities in 3D printing, high-performance plastics, next-generation tires, filtration media, food contact and gas storage leveraging carbon black additives are examined to identify prospects. Competitor analysis evaluates the diversification and forward integration strategies amongst merchant suppliers and downstream rubber/plastics companies. Technology adoption roadmaps across automotive, industrials and green construction relevant to carbon black are also considered as demand drivers.
Sustainable innovation and greener manufacturing are becoming increasingly important, driven by consumer demand and legislation such as the plastic packaging tax. As the demand for carbon black surges, it is important to reflect on its environmental impact and look for more sustainable solutions.
Report contents include:
- Global carbon black market demand analysis from 2018 to 2034 - volumes and revenues
- Demand forecasting for specialty, recovered and renewable carbon black
- Competitor landscape across over 60 market players. Companies profiled include Birla Carbon, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co., Monolith, Orion S.A., Our Carbon, Pyrum Innovations, and Tokai Carbon.
- Review of major markets - tires, rubber, plastics, coatings, energy storage etc.
- Emerging opportunities in 3D printing, filtration, food contact, gas storage
- Development of alternative carbon blacks
- The role of sustainable carbon black in current and future markets
- Commercial production analysis covering capacities, technologies, assets
- Carbon black types overview - furnace, thermal, methane pyrolysis etc.
- Sustainability trends - circular carbon, tire recycling, renewable pathways
- New process innovations around methane cracking, biomass pyrolysis
- Raw material supply chain structure - feedstocks, integrated operations
- Pricing evolution analysis - traditional feedstocks, specialty materials
- Regional demand trends across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East/Africa
- Latest industry developments, partnerships, capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions
- Technology adoption roadmaps for automotive, tire, plastics and construction sectors
- Market leaders in traditional and sustainable carbon black production and capacities
- Future market dynamics and regulatory outlook of sustainable carbon black.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 CARBON BLACK
2.1 Types
2.2 Furnace carbon black
2.3 Commercially available carbon black
2.4 Properties of carbon black
2.5 Manufacturing processes
2.6 Markets for carbon black
2.7 Sustainability
2.8 Current pricing and forecasts
3 METHANE PYROLYSIS CARBON BLACK
3.1 Overview
3.2 Sustainability
3.3 Markets and applications
3.4 Pricing
3.5 Market players
4 SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Markets and applications
4.3 Pricing
5 RECOVERED CARBON BLACK (rCB)
5.1 Overview
5.2 Specifications
5.3 Sustainability
5.4 Categories for recovered carbon black
5.5 Production
5.6 Markets for recovered carbon black
5.7 Pricing
5.8 Market players
6 RENEWABLE CARBON BLACK
6.1 Overview
6.2 Current market and outlook
6.3 Pricing
6.4 Market players
7 CIRCULAR CARBON BLACK
7.1 Overview
7.2 Current market and outlook
7.3 Pricing
7.4 Market players
8 GLOBAL MARKET FOR CARBON BLACK
8.1 By type (tons)
8.2 By market (tons)
8.3 By market (revenues)
8.4 By region (Tons)
8.5 Traditional markets
8.6 Recent market news and developments
8.7 Global market for Specialty Carbon Black (tons)
8.8 Global market for Recovered Carbon Black (Tons)
8.9 Growth markets
8.10 Market supply chain
8.11 Pricing
8.12 Production capacities
9 COMPANY PROFILES
- Asahi Carbon
- Balkrishna Industries
- BB&G AWES Lda.
- Beilum Carbon Chemical
- Birla Carbon
- Black Bear Carbon
- Bolder Industries
- Bridgestone
- Cabot Corporation
- Cancarb Limited
- China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
- Circtec Group
- Contec
- Continental
- Delta-Energy Group
- Denka Company
- Ecolomondo
- ecOTR
- Elysium Nordic
- Enrestec
- Envigas
- Epsilon Carbon
- G3C Technologies
- Geotech International
- Hi-Green Carbon
- Himadri Speciality Chemical
- Imerys Graphite & Carbon
- JSC Yaroslavskiy Tekhnicheskiy Uglerod
- Jiangi Black Cat Carbon Black
- Jinneng Science and Technology Company
- Kal Tire
- Klean Industries
- Living Ink
- Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Monolith Materials Inc
- Nature Coatings
- New Energy Ltd.
- Ningxia Shenzhou Tire Co.
- Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.
- OCI Company
- Omsk Carbon Group
- Origin Materials
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA
- Our Carbon
- Phillips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL)
- PJSC Kremenchug Carbon Black Plan
- Polimix Ambiental
- PRTI Inc.
- Pyrum Innovations
- Ralson Carbon
- RCB Nanotechnologies
- Reoil
- Scandinavian Enviro Services
- Shandong Oci-Jianyang Carbon Black
- Stadtwerke Osnabruck
- Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black
- Tokai Carbon Co Ltd
- Turkmen-Carbon
- Wastefront
- Waverly Carbon
