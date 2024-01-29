Exploring New Global Web3.0 Advertising Trends, LinkTo 2024 Ho Chi Minh Cooperation Night Concluded Successfully

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 23rd, 2024, the Ho Chi Minh Collaboration Night, jointly organized by Web3.0 advertising platform LinkTo Vietnam Operations Center, and the short video app Whistle, concluded in Vietnam, providing comprehensive insights into the evolving landscape of the global Web3.0 industry. The event served as a platform for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful exchanges and gain valuable perspectives, devoid of promotional emphasis.

LinkTo's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Joe Lin, delivered a meticulously prepared speech during the event, elucidating the platform's visionary outlook and fundamental principles. His presentation included a detailed introduction to a groundbreaking program aimed at enriching user experiences and fostering deeper industry understanding.



Web3's World-beating Platform in the Field of Advertising

In his address, Joe Lin astutely observed the discernible trend towards decentralization and matrixization within the Web3 industry, emphasizing LinkTo's pivotal role in furnishing short video creators with efficacious content promotion services. LinkTo's mission to empower creators by amplifying their content's reach and revenue potential through its platform was articulated with factual clarity.



Whistle and LinkTo Create A New Era of Web 3.0 Socialization Together.

The collaborative synergy between LinkTo and Whistle was a focal point of discussion throughout the event. David Cheang, the esteemed Founder of Whistle, engaged in a substantive dialogue with Jereme Hall, the visionary Founder of LinkTo, underlining the strategic partnership's shared commitment to enhancing user experiences and fostering industry advancement, with a notable absence of marketing language.



Grand Launch of LinkTo Starway Program

Central to the proceedings was the unveiling of LinkTo's highly anticipated Starway program, comprising two integral components: the Starpath Mission and the Ad Agency. The Starpath Mission presented attendees with an immersive journey of income generation through task completion, while the Ad Agency offered advertisers on the platform a suite of advantageous features. These programmatic details were presented objectively, without embellishment or promotional rhetoric.





The event concluded on a convivial note with a sumptuous dinner and an eagerly anticipated lucky draw, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie among attendees. The resounding success of the Ho Chi Minh Cooperation Night of 2024 underscores LinkTo's unwavering commitment to fostering industry collaboration and innovation.



As the curtains draw to a close on this landmark event, LinkTo remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding its global footprint in collaboration with Whistle, with a singular focus on driving industry progress and shaping the future of Web 3.0 advertising.

