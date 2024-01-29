TPC Group Promotes John Harvey, III to Senior Vice President, Operations

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group today announced the promotion of John Harvey, III, to Senior Vice President, Operations for the Company.



Mr. Harvey joined the Company in May 2021 as Plant Manager, Houston Operations. Since his arrival, Mr. Harvey has led significant improvements in the Company’s performance in environmental, health, safety and security, plant reliability and production capacity. He has also set the overall operations strategy that continues to drive Operational Excellence across the organization.

“Under John’s leadership, we have seen a step change in performance in Operations. He has brought expertise, knowledge and focus to the areas of environmental and safety performance through operating discipline/human factors strategies and disciplined execution in work processes, standards and procedures that are driving our journey toward Operational Excellence,” said TPC Group President and CEO Ed Dineen. “He continues to set the bar for how we will drive performance and be a safe, reliable processor of crude C4s, and a leader in the petrochemicals industry.”

Mr. Harvey has more than 40 years of petroleum and chemical industry experience. Prior to joining TPC Group he was plant manager at BP’s Cooper River Chemicals Plant in Charleston, South Carolina, and was Vice President, Manufacturing at Elevance Renewable Sciences, where he oversaw the building of a first of its kind biorefinery in Indonesia. Most of Mr. Harvey’s experience is in production and site management roles.

Mr. Harvey is a graduate and distinguished alumnus of the University of Tulsa.

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 80 years, TPC Group has manufacturing facilities in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and Port Neches, Texas, and operates a product terminal in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

