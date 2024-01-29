TCN Worldwide Completes Expansion into the Southern New Jersey Commercial Real Estate Market, Welcomes Robson Goldberg Real Estate to the Industry-Leading Global Alliance

Turnersville, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services is excited to announce the addition of Robson Goldberg Real Estate as its newest affiliate serving Southern New Jersey. This strategic partnership, combined with the established presence of TCN Worldwide member firm, Sitar Realty Company, enables TCN Worldwide to provide a comprehensive suite of commercial real estate services throughout the entire state of New Jersey. Operating as a market-leading, full-service commercial real estate firm, Robson Goldberg Real Estate, LLC offers in-depth knowledge of the Southern New Jersey Commercial Real Estate market, servicing Gloucester County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Atlantic County and Cape May County.

"We are delighted to welcome Robson Goldberg as a member of TCN Worldwide. The firm has established itself as a leader in the New Jersey market for 50 years and counting through its unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity. We are looking forward to learning from Robson Goldberg’s insights as they lead the way for new commercial real estate projects and investment opportunities in the ever-evolving Southern New Jersey region,” says Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services.



Robson Goldberg Real Estate, LLC is a one-stop-shop, commercial real estate firm in Southern New Jersey. With a legacy of providing exceptional real estate services dating back to 1964, Robson Goldberg has been a prominent player in the real estate industry for decades.



“At Robson Goldberg, we are committed to providing exceptional guidance and meeting the varying commercial real estate requirements of our clients. We are extremely pleased to be joining hands with TCN Worldwide, one of the largest brokerage networks in our industry, to offer a wider array of services and expand our reach globally. We look forward to working closely with TCN’s member firm in Northern New Jersey, Sitar Realty Company, and all TCN affiliates to help our clients grow,” says Fredrick G. Buehler, Jr. MBA, Principal Broker.

"Joining TCN Worldwide marks a significant milestone in our journey. This collaboration not only aligns with our longstanding commitment to excellence and integrity in the commercial real estate sector but also opens new doors for our firm to expand our reach globally. We are thrilled to bring our deep understanding of the Southern New Jersey market to this prestigious network and look forward to working alongside TCN's member firms to foster new opportunities and drive innovation in the industry," says Jordan Goldberg, Esquire CEO of Robson Goldberg Real Estate, LLC.

About Robson Goldberg Real Estate, LLC





Headquartered in Turnersville, New Jersey, Robson Goldberg Real Estate, LLC is committed to providing comprehensive sales, leasing, and property management services. The firm offers a full range of real estate services all under one roof. Robson Goldberg’s real estate professionals understand the many complexities and nuances of real estate transactions and are dedicated to providing their clients with the highest level of expertise.

Originally established as a small partnership between the late Norman Robson and Leon Goldberg, the business continues to be shaped by their vision today. With Robson Goldberg, you can expect a personalized and attentive approach that ensures your real estate goals are met effectively and efficiently.



To learn more, visit www.robsongoldberg.com.







About TCN Worldwide



TCN Worldwide, a consortium of independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. Established in 1989, TCN Worldwide stands as a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, ranking among its largest service providers. As an alliance of premier independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides comprehensive integrated solutions across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

With an expansive array of real estate services and an unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations, TCN Worldwide member firms represent approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.



For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.





