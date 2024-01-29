Lollipop (LPOP) now listed at Coinstore: A Glimpse into Lollipop's Ecosystem and Exciting Time Capsule NFT platform!

SINGAPORE , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lollipop, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, is now listed on Coinstore, introducing its LPOP token to a broader audience. This development expands the range of digital finance options available to users within the blockchain ecosystem.

Lollipop's Ecosystem:

At the heart of Lollipop's success is its vibrant ecosystem, designed to support and elevate the market for Lollipop's NFT Marketplace. Lollipop's commitment to interoperability is evident through its cross-chain capabilities, integrating NFT markets to form a unified marketplace. The platform is tailored to be intuitive, fostering an environment conducive to both seasoned traders and new entrants to the blockchain space. Stepping away from the traditional DeFi narrative, Lollipop's ecosystem boasts:

Time Capsule Platform - An upcoming addition to the Lollipop family, the Time Capsule platform is set to launch in March 2024. This user-friendly NFT platform transforms uploaded photos into unique NFTs where its users can explore the intuitive features of Time Capsule.



LPOP Token Integration - LPOP token is the core of the Lollipop ecosystem, functioning as a vital utility token that enables access to the platform's diverse applications and features. In Q2 of 2024, the LPOP token is set to integrate into the Time Capsule platform, offering users exciting opportunities to utilize LPOP in a variety of ways that will definitely foster a dynamic and engaging environment.





LPOP on Coinstore:

The LPOP token is now proudly listed on Coinstore, providing users with easy access to this dynamic digital asset. With this partnership, users will experience the versatility of LPOP beyond the DeFi and DEX realms, with the aim of elevating its value and utility prior to its integration with the upcoming Time Capsule platform.

Unlock the Fun with Time Capsule:

The Lollipop project team is thrilled to introduce the Time Capsule platform, designed for simplicity and casual everyday use. Users can easily enjoy transforming photos into NFTs, exploring various packages and minting options. Whereas LPOP's role in Time Capsule will grant myriad ways it can be utilized within the platform: from seamless minting experiences to unlocking exclusive features and packages, it's aimed at enhancing overall user engagement and rewards.





Lollipop, along with its LPOP token, provides access to advanced blockchain capabilities. Available on Coinstore, LPOP invites users to engage with a growing community and delve into the platform's offerings. Lollipop stands out for its commitment to intuitive and innovative solutions within the blockchain sphere, aiming to make digital finance more accessible to a global audience. As the platform progresses, it upholds its goal to integrate blockchain seamlessly into daily transactions and financial activities.





LPOP’s Official Media

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 3.2 million users worldwide, Coinstor e aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

