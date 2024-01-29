Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2023

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net loss available to common stockholders of ($72.4) million or ($1.69) per diluted common share.

Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $45.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted common share (non-GAAP), which excludes losses related to balance sheet repositioning, losses on sale or write-down of assets, FDIC special assessment expense, and restructuring costs.

Loan growth of $196.2 million or 2%.

Average customer deposits grew $270.7 million or 2%.

Common equity ratio increased to 9.27%; Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) improved 80 basis points to 6.53%.

Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) improved 34 basis points to 3.52%.

Consolidated final charter, with an expense of $1.3 million in the quarter, and initiated HTLF 3.0, the Company's new strategic plan which includes: Investing in growth through banker expansion and talent acquisition in the Central Valley of California, Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. Expanding Treasury Management products and capabilities. Creation of consumer and small business digital platforms. Footprint and facilities optimization, with a focus on efficient return on capital.

In the quarter we took the following actions as part of HTLF 3.0: An $865.4 million balance sheet repositioning resulting in a $140.0 million pre-tax loss. Centralized retail management span of control with restructuring costs of $944,000. Footprint consolidation resulting in $1.1 million in restructuring costs and $2.1 million in losses on sales/valuations of facilities.







Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings Summary: Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders (in millions) $ (72.4 ) $ 58.6 $ 71.9 $ 204.1 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share (1.69 ) 1.37 1.68 4.79 Return on average assets (1.42 )% 1.21 % 0.40 % 1.08 % Return on average common equity (16.61 ) 15.02 4.19 11.74 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) (24.88 ) 25.19 6.91 18.56 Net interest margin 3.47 3.61 3.29 3.32 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.52 3.65 3.33 3.37 Efficiency ratio 293.86 60.05 79.58 61.03 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.31 54.33 59.06 57.74 Adjusted Earnings Summary (1): Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 45.6 $ 62.5 $ 193.9 $ 209.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1.06 1.46 4.53 4.91 Adjusted annualized return on average assets 0.96 % 1.28 % 1.01 % 1.11 % Adjusted annualized return on average common equity 10.46 16.00 11.31 12.06 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity 16.38 26.77 17.82 19.03 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





“2023 was a year of significant progress and successful execution of HTLF’s strategic plans. With the completion of the charter consolidation initiative in the fourth quarter, we are now able to focus on HTLF 3.0, a set of initiatives that will drive improved efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets, and more efficient use of capital. The balance sheet repositioning, retail span of control and facilities optimization initiatives we executed during the quarter represent the beginning of HTLF 3.0.” Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders of ($72.4) million compared to $58.6 million, a decrease of $131.0 million or 223%. Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (1) of $45.6 million compared to $62.5 million, a decrease of $16.9 million or 27%.

of $45.6 million compared to $62.5 million, a decrease of $16.9 million or 27%. Earnings/(loss) per diluted common share of ($1.69) compared to $1.37, a decrease of $3.06. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) of $1.06 compared to $1.46, a decrease of $0.40.

of $1.06 compared to $1.46, a decrease of $0.40. Net interest income of $156.1 million compared to $165.2 million, a decrease of $9.1 million or 5%.

Return on average assets of (1.42%) compared to 1.21%. Adjusted annualized return on average assets (1) of 0.96% compared to 1.28%.

of 0.96% compared to 1.28%. Return on average common equity of (16.61%) compared to 15.02%. Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (1) of 10.46% compared to 16.00%.

of 10.46% compared to 16.00%. Return on average tangible common equity(1) of (24.88%) compared to 25.19%. Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.38% compared to 26.77%.

HTLF reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Net income available to common stockholders of $71.9 million compared to $204.1 million, a decrease of $132.3 million or 65%. Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (1) of $193.9 million compared to $209.5 million, a decrease of $15.6 million or 7%.

of $193.9 million compared to $209.5 million, a decrease of $15.6 million or 7%. Earnings per diluted common share of $1.68 compared to $4.79, a decrease of $3.11. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) of $4.53 compared to $4.91, a decrease of $0.38 or 8%.

of $4.53 compared to $4.91, a decrease of $0.38 or 8%. Net interest income of $601.2 million compared to $598.2 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 1%.

Return on average assets of 0.40% compared to 1.08%. Adjusted annualized return on average assets (1) of 1.01% compared to 1.11%.

of 1.01% compared to 1.11%. Return on average common equity of 4.19% compared to 11.74%. Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (1) of 11.31% compared to 12.06%.

of 11.31% compared to 12.06%. Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 6.91% compared to 18.56%. Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 17.82% compared to 19.03%.

Commenting on HTLF's 2023 results, Bruce K. Lee, HTLF’s president and chief executive officer, said, “2023 was a year of significant progress and successful execution of HTLF’s strategic plans. With the completion of the charter consolidation initiative in the fourth quarter, we are now able to focus on HTLF 3.0, a set of initiatives that will drive improved efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets, and more efficient use of capital. The balance sheet repositioning, retail span of control and facilities optimization initiatives we executed during the quarter represent the beginning of HTLF 3.0.”

Announced and Initiated HTLF 3.0

HTLF’s new strategic plan, HTLF 3.0, was announced and initiated in the fourth quarter of 2023. HTLF 3.0's initiatives include:

Investing in growth through banker expansion and talent acquisition in the Central Valley of California, Denver, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Phoenix.

Expanding Treasury Management products and capabilities.

Creation of consumer and small business digital platforms.

Footprint and facilities optimization, with a focus on efficient return on capital.

In the quarter we took the following actions as part of HTLF 3.0:

A $865.4 million balance sheet repositioning resulting in a $140.0 million pre-tax loss.

Centralized retail management span of control with restructuring costs of $944,000.

Footprint consolidation resulting in $1.1 million in restructuring costs and $2.1 million in losses on sales/valuations of facilities.



Charter Consolidation Update

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Dubuque Bank and Trust Company was consolidated into HTLF Bank, which successfully completed the consolidation of all 11 charters. Total consolidation restructuring costs were $17 million, of which $1.3 million were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 3.47% (3.52% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.61% (3.65% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were:

Total interest income was $255.9 million compared to $204.7 million, an increase of $51.2 million or 25%, primarily attributable to higher yields and an increase in average loans.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $257.9 million, an increase of $51.1 million or 25%, from $206.9 million.

Average earning assets decreased $321.9 million or 2% to $17.85 billion compared to $18.17 billion, which was primarily attributable to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The average rate on earning assets increased 121 basis points to 5.73% from 4.52%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases.

Total interest expense and average interest-bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were:

Total interest expense was $99.7 million, an increase of $60.3 million from $39.5 million, due to increases in the average interest rate paid and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 180 basis points to 3.11% from 1.31%.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $638.2 million or 6% to $11.95 billion from $11.31 billion, primarily due to growth in time deposits. Total average interest-bearing deposits were 72% of total average deposits compared to 65%.

The average interest rate paid on HTLF's interest-bearing deposits increased 179 basis points to 2.92% from 1.13%.

Average borrowings increased $103.4 million or 15% to $773.7 million from $670.2 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.99% compared to 4.30%.



Net interest income changes for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were:

Net interest income totaled $156.1 million compared to $165.2 million, a decrease of $9.1 million or 5%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $158.2 million compared to $167.4 million, a decrease of $9.2 million or 5%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was ($111.8) million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $30.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $141.8 million. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were:

Service charges and fees increased $1.3 million or 7% to $18.7 million from $17.4 million, which was primarily attributable to an increase in debit interchange volume.

Net securities losses totaled $140.0 million compared to net securities losses of $153,000, which was an increase of $139.9 million attributable to the balance sheet repositioning strategy executed in the quarter.

Net gains of sales of loans held for sale decreased $794,000 to $94,000 compared to $888,000, primarily due to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market as HTLF exits mortgage loan originations through PrimeWest.



Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $130.3 million compared to $117.2 million for the same quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $13.1 million or 11%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $64.8 million compared to $61.6 million, which was an increase of $3.2 million or 5%. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $813,000 higher severance related expenses and the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $1.5 million benefit associated with the employer tax credit. Increases in other components of salary expenses during the fourth quarter of 2023 were largely offset by lower incentive compensation expense.

FDIC insurance assessment of $10.3 million, which included a one-time special assessment of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $8.4 million.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs totaled $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 79% due to the addition of HTLF 3.0 initiatives and the completion of the charter consolidation project.

Partnership investment in tax credit projects increased $326,000 or 10% to $3.6 million compared to $3.2 million. The expense is dependent upon the number and timing of tax credit projects placed into service.

HTLF's effective tax rate was 27.97% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 18.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The following items impacted HTLF's fourth quarter 2023 and 2022 tax calculations:

Various tax credits of $3.8 million compared to $3.6 million.

Tax expense of $1.3 million compared to $561,000 resulting from disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities, aligning with the increases in total interest expense.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of (7.93%) compared to 10.85%.



For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, HTLF's effective tax rate was 17.42% and 20.76%, respectively.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.41 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $832.5 million or 4% from $20.24 billion at year-end 2022. Securities represented 29% and 35% of total assets at December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively, primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning.

Total loans held to maturity were $12.07 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.87 billion at September 30, 2023 and $11.43 billion at December 31, 2022. Loans increased $196.2 million or 2% during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $640.3 million or 6% since year-end 2022.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $267.8 million or 4% to $6.29 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $6.03 billion at September 30, 2023.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $120.5 million or 3% to $3.57 billion from $3.69 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $919.2 million compared to $842.1 million, an increase of $77.1 million or 9%.

Residential loans totaled $797.8 million compared to $813.8 million, a decrease of $16.0 million or 2%.

Consumer loans decreased $12.2 million or 2% to $493.2 million from $505.4 million.



Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $552.3 million or 10% to $6.29 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.74 billion at December 31, 2022.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $158.4 million or 5% to $3.57 billion from $3.41 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $919.2 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or less than 1% from $920.5 million.

Residential loans totaled $797.8 million compared to $853.4 million, a decrease of $55.5 million or 7%.

Consumer loans decreased $13.5 million or 3% to $493.2 million from $506.7 million.



Total deposits were $16.20 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $17.10 billion at September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of $899.3 million or 5%. Total deposits were $16.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $17.51 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.31 billion or 7%.

Total customer deposits were $14.86 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $14.80 billion at September 30, 2023, which was an increase of $58.8 million or less than 1%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $292.5 million or 6% to $4.50 billion compared to $4.79 billion.

Customer savings deposits increased $220.8 million or 3% to $8.41 billion compared to $8.19 billion.

Customer time deposits increased $130.5 million or 7% to $1.94 billion compared to $1.81 billion.



Total customer deposits were $14.86 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $15.22 billion at December 31, 2022, which was a decrease of $367.3 million or 2%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $1.20 billion or 21% to $4.50 billion compared to $5.70 billion.

Customer savings deposits decreased $259.7 million or 3% to $8.41 billion compared to $8.67 billion.

Customer time deposits increased $1.09 billion to $1.94 billion compared to $851.5 million.



Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $1.35 billion as of December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $958.1 million or 42% from $2.30 billion at September 30, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $170.1 million or 30% to $394.4 million compared to $564.5 million.

Wholesale time deposits decreased $788.0 million or 45% to $950.9 million compared to $1.74 billion.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $1.35 billion as of December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $943.9 million or 41% from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $929.1 million or 70% to $394.4 million compared to $1.32 billion.

Wholesale time deposits decreased $14.8 million or 2% to $950.9 million compared to $965.7 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.8 million, which was an increase of $10.7 million from $2.1 million of provision benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily impacted by a customer that moved to non accrual due to its abrupt decision to discontinue business operations.

HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $122.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $109.5 million at December 31, 2022, respectively. The following items impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2023:

Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $25.4 million.

Net charge-offs of $12.4 million were recorded for the year or 0.11% of average loans. Net charge-offs of $392,000 were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 or 0.01% of average loans.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

HTLF's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $16.5 million and $20.2 million at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2023:

Provision benefit for the year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $3.7 million.

Unfunded commitments decreased $103.9 million or 2% to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $139.0 million at December 31, 2023, which was 1.15% of total loans as of December 31, 2023, compared to $129.7 million or 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets increased $43.6 million or 65% to $110.5 million, which was 0.57% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $66.9 million or 0.33% of total assets at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by a well-collateralized long-term manufacturing customer who is experiencing cash flow challenges due to a recent acquisition. Nonperforming loans were $97.9 million or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $58.5 million or 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.09% of total loans compared to 0.04% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability net income available to common stockholders as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Adjusted annualized return on average assets, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, is net interest income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities divided by average earning assets.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted annualized return on average common equity, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity, adjusts net income available to common stockholders for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.



Conference Call Details

HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join via webcast, please visit https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available until January 28, 2025, by logging on to www.htlf.com .

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a bank holding company with assets of $19.41 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, include, among others:

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values due to climate and other borrower industry risks, which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political, and competitive forces impacting our business;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.



There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF's financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 192,861 $ 143,970 $ 697,997 $ 477,970 Interest on securities: Taxable 54,573 53,178 223,521 169,544 Nontaxable 6,278 6,132 25,268 24,006 Interest on federal funds sold — 11 3 11 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 2,174 1,410 7,007 3,125 Total Interest Income 255,886 204,701 953,796 674,656 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 88,071 32,215 319,688 56,880 Interest on borrowings 5,874 2,223 10,311 2,717 Interest on term debt 5,804 5,043 22,560 16,823 Total Interest Expense 99,749 39,481 352,559 76,420 Net Interest Income 156,137 165,220 601,237 598,236 Provision for credit losses 11,738 3,387 21,707 15,370 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 144,399 161,833 579,530 582,866 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 18,708 17,432 74,024 68,031 Loan servicing income 158 790 1,561 2,741 Trust fees 4,905 5,440 20,715 22,570 Brokerage and insurance commissions 729 629 2,794 2,986 Capital market fees 1,676 1,824 10,007 11,543 Securities gains (losses), net (140,007 ) (153 ) (141,539 ) (425 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 75 (7 ) 240 (622 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 94 888 3,880 9,032 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — 1,658 Income on bank owned life insurance 729 600 3,771 2,341 Other noninterest income 1,132 2,532 3,621 8,409 Total Noninterest Income (111,801 ) 29,975 (20,926 ) 128,264 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 64,766 61,611 251,276 254,478 Occupancy 6,509 6,905 26,847 28,155 Furniture and equipment 2,901 3,019 11,599 12,499 Professional fees 17,060 16,320 58,667 58,606 FDIC insurance assessments 10,313 1,866 19,940 7,000 Advertising 1,677 1,829 8,347 6,221 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,611 1,841 6,739 7,834 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 505 373 1,489 950 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 2,072 2,388 (77 ) (1,047 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,365 2,442 10,359 7,586 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,573 3,247 5,401 5,040 Other noninterest expenses 14,933 15,377 61,240 56,055 Total Noninterest Expense 130,285 117,218 461,827 443,377 Income Before Income Taxes (97,687 ) 74,590 96,777 267,753 Income taxes (27,324 ) 13,936 16,857 55,573 Net Income/(Loss) (70,363 ) 60,654 79,920 212,180 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,012 ) (8,050 ) (8,050 ) Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ (72,375 ) $ 58,642 $ 71,870 $ 204,130 Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ (1.69 ) $ 1.37 $ 1.68 $ 4.79 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,838,405 42,699,752 42,791,795 42,630,703





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 192,861 $ 182,394 $ 168,899 $ 153,843 $ 143,970 Interest on securities: Taxable 54,573 54,800 58,172 55,976 53,178 Nontaxable 6,278 6,584 6,378 6,028 6,132 Interest on federal funds sold — 3 — — 11 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 2,174 1,651 2,051 1,131 1,410 Total Interest Income 255,886 245,432 235,500 216,978 204,701 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 88,071 92,744 81,975 56,898 32,215 Interest on borrowings 5,874 1,167 848 2,422 2,223 Interest on term debt 5,804 5,765 5,545 5,446 5,043 Total Interest Expense 99,749 99,676 88,368 64,766 39,481 Net Interest Income 156,137 145,756 147,132 152,212 165,220 Provision for credit losses 11,738 1,516 5,379 3,074 3,387 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 144,399 144,240 141,753 149,138 161,833 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 18,708 18,553 19,627 17,136 17,432 Loan servicing income 158 278 411 714 790 Trust fees 4,905 4,734 5,419 5,657 5,440 Brokerage and insurance commissions 729 692 677 696 629 Capital markets fees 1,676 1,845 4,037 2,449 1,824 Securities gains (losses), net (140,007 ) (114 ) (314 ) (1,104 ) (153 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 75 13 (41 ) 193 (7 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 94 905 1,050 1,831 888 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — — — Income on bank owned life insurance 729 858 1,220 964 600 Other noninterest income 1,132 619 407 1,463 2,532 Total Noninterest Income (111,801 ) 28,383 32,493 29,999 29,975 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 64,766 62,262 62,099 62,149 61,611 Occupancy 6,509 6,438 6,691 7,209 6,905 Furniture and equipment 2,901 2,720 3,063 2,915 3,019 Professional fees 17,060 13,616 15,194 12,797 16,320 FDIC insurance assessments 10,313 3,313 3,035 3,279 1,866 Advertising 1,677 1,633 3,052 1,985 1,829 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,611 1,625 1,715 1,788 1,841 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 505 481 348 155 373 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 2,072 108 (3,372 ) 1,115 2,388 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,365 2,429 1,892 1,673 2,442 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,573 1,136 154 538 3,247 Other noninterest expenses 14,933 15,292 15,575 15,440 15,377 Total Noninterest Expense 130,285 111,053 109,446 111,043 117,218 Income Before Income Taxes (97,687 ) 61,570 64,800 68,094 74,590 Income taxes (27,324 ) 13,479 15,384 15,318 13,936 Net Income/(Loss) (70,363 ) 48,091 49,416 52,776 60,654 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ (72,375 ) $ 46,078 $ 47,404 $ 50,763 $ 58,642 Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ (1.69 ) $ 1.08 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 1.37 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,838,405 42,812,563 42,757,603 42,742,878 42,699,752





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 275,554 $ 248,756 $ 317,303 $ 274,354 $ 309,045 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 47,459 99,239 82,884 87,757 54,042 Cash and cash equivalents 323,013 347,995 400,187 362,111 363,087 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,240 1,490 1,490 1,740 1,740 Securities: Carried at fair value 4,646,891 5,482,687 5,798,041 6,096,657 6,147,144 Held to maturity, at cost 838,241 835,468 834,673 832,098 829,403 Other investments, at cost 91,277 90,001 72,291 72,364 74,567 Loans held for sale 5,071 6,262 14,353 10,425 5,277 Loans: Held to maturity 12,068,645 11,872,436 11,717,974 11,495,353 11,428,352 Allowance for credit losses (122,566 ) (110,208 ) (111,198 ) (112,707 ) (109,483 ) Loans, net 11,946,079 11,762,228 11,606,776 11,382,646 11,318,869 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 181,070 187,436 190,420 191,267 197,330 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 18,415 20,026 21,651 23,366 25,154 Servicing rights, net — — — — 7,840 Cash surrender value on life insurance 197,085 196,694 195,793 194,419 193,403 Other real estate, net 12,548 14,362 2,677 7,438 8,401 Other assets 574,772 609,139 510,359 432,008 496,008 Total Assets $ 19,411,707 $ 20,129,793 $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 4,500,304 $ 4,792,813 $ 4,897,858 $ 5,119,554 $ 5,701,340 Savings 8,805,597 8,754,911 8,772,596 9,256,609 9,994,391 Time 2,895,813 3,553,269 3,993,089 3,305,183 1,817,278 Total deposits 16,201,714 17,100,993 17,663,543 17,681,346 17,513,009 Borrowings 622,255 392,634 44,364 92,337 376,117 Term debt 372,396 372,059 372,403 372,097 371,753 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 282,225 438,577 285,416 207,359 248,294 Total Liabilities 17,478,590 18,304,263 18,365,726 18,353,139 18,509,173 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,688 42,656 42,645 42,559 42,467 Capital surplus 1,090,740 1,088,267 1,087,358 1,084,112 1,080,964 Retained earnings 1,141,501 1,226,740 1,193,522 1,158,948 1,120,925 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (452,517 ) (642,838 ) (575,240 ) (566,919 ) (620,006 ) Total Equity 1,933,117 1,825,530 1,858,990 1,829,405 1,735,055 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,411,707 $ 20,129,793 $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Average Balances Assets $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,913,849 Loans, net of unearned 11,938,272 11,800,064 11,625,442 11,378,078 11,117,513 Total deposits 16,709,394 17,507,813 17,689,138 17,505,867 17,319,218 Customer deposits 14,969,948 14,699,235 14,655,535 15,123,181 15,739,698 Earning assets 17,853,957 18,439,010 18,523,552 18,392,649 18,175,838 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,721,680 13,158,631 13,209,794 12,582,234 11,980,032 Common equity 1,729,086 1,746,818 1,727,013 1,655,860 1,548,739 Total stockholders' equity 1,839,791 1,857,523 1,837,718 1,766,565 1,659,444 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,133,888 1,149,992 1,128,527 1,055,617 946,688 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (1.42 )% 0.94 % 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.21 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.96 0.98 0.96 1.12 1.28 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) (16.61 ) 10.47 11.01 12.43 15.02 Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.46 10.92 10.80 13.16 16.00 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) (24.89 ) 16.32 17.31 20.03 25.17 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.38 17.02 17.00 21.17 26.77 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 0.12 0.32 (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.47 3.14 3.19 3.36 3.61 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.52 3.18 3.23 3.40 3.65 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 293.86 63.77 60.93 60.94 60.05 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.31 59.95 59.88 57.16 54.33 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.63 2.18 2.17 2.24 2.34 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.23 2.08 2.16 2.14 2.14 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average Balances Assets $ 19,667,825 $ 19,913,849 $ 20,053,004 $ 19,621,839 Loans, net of unearned 11,938,272 11,117,513 11,687,313 10,608,831 Deposits 16,709,394 17,319,218 17,351,294 17,029,398 Earning assets 17,853,957 18,175,838 18,301,190 18,021,134 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,721,680 11,980,032 12,919,125 11,437,921 Common equity 1,729,086 1,548,739 1,714,983 1,738,041 Total stockholders' equity 1,839,791 1,659,444 1,825,688 1,848,746 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,133,888 946,688 1,117,311 1,133,124 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (1.42 )% 1.21 % 0.40 % 1.08 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.96 1.28 1.01 1.11 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) (16.61 ) 15.02 4.19 11.74 Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.46 16.00 11.31 12.06 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) (24.89 ) 25.17 6.89 18.55 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.38 26.77 17.82 19.03 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 (0.06 ) 0.11 0.11 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.47 3.61 3.29 3.32 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.52 3.65 3.33 3.37 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 293.86 60.05 79.58 61.03 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.31 54.33 59.06 57.74 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.63 2.34 2.30 2.26 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.23 2.14 2.15 2.16 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 42.69 $ 40.20 $ 41.00 $ 40.38 $ 38.25 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 28.77 26.23 26.98 26.30 24.09 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share (11.00 ) (16.27 ) (14.04 ) (13.35 ) (14.58 ) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,688,008 42,656,303 42,644,544 42,558,726 42,467,394 Capital Ratios Common equity ratio 9.27 % 8.49 % 8.65 % 8.54 % 8.16 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 6.53 5.73 5.86 5.72 5.21 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.44 9.59 9.40 9.25 9.13 Common equity tier 1 ratio(2) 10.97 11.37 11.33 11.28 11.07 Total risk based capital ratio(2) 14.53 14.90 14.93 14.98 14.76 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 27.97 % 21.89 % 23.74 % 22.50 % 18.68 % Full time equivalent employees 1,970 1,965 1,966 1,991 2,002 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 3,652,047 $ 3,591,809 $ 3,590,680 $ 3,498,345 $ 3,464,414 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 2,777 3,750 4,139 8,258 11,025 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,638,175 2,429,659 2,398,698 2,312,538 2,265,307 Commercial and business lending 6,292,999 6,025,218 5,993,517 5,819,141 5,740,746 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,553,711 2,656,358 2,530,736 2,421,341 2,330,940 Real estate construction 1,011,716 1,029,554 1,013,134 1,102,186 1,076,082 Commercial real estate lending 3,565,427 3,685,912 3,543,870 3,523,527 3,407,022 Total commercial lending 9,858,426 9,711,130 9,537,387 9,342,668 9,147,768 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 919,184 842,116 839,817 810,183 920,510 Residential mortgage 797,829 813,803 828,437 841,084 853,361 Consumer 493,206 505,387 512,333 501,418 506,713 Total loans held to maturity $ 12,068,645 $ 11,872,436 $ 11,717,974 $ 11,495,353 $ 11,428,352 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,625,768 $ 4,813,798 $ 4,905,147 $ 4,867,925 $ 4,729,677 Deposits Demand-customer $ 4,500,304 $ 4,792,813 $ 4,897,858 $ 5,119,554 $ 5,701,340 Savings-customer 8,411,240 8,190,430 8,149,596 8,501,337 8,670,898 Savings-wholesale and institutional 394,357 564,481 623,000 755,272 1,323,493 Total savings 8,805,597 8,754,911 8,772,596 9,256,609 9,994,391 Time-customer 1,944,884 1,814,335 1,597,849 1,071,476 851,539 Time-wholesale 950,929 1,738,934 2,395,240 2,233,707 965,739 Total time 2,895,813 3,553,269 3,993,089 3,305,183 1,817,278 Total deposits $ 16,201,714 $ 17,100,993 $ 17,663,543 $ 17,681,346 $ 17,513,009 Total customer deposits $ 14,856,428 $ 14,797,578 $ 14,645,303 $ 14,692,367 $ 15,223,777 Total wholesale and institutional deposits 1,345,286 2,303,415 3,018,240 2,988,979 2,289,232 Total deposits $ 16,201,714 $ 17,100,993 $ 17,663,543 $ 17,681,346 $ 17,513,009 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) December 31, 2023 calculation is preliminary.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 110,208 $ 111,198 $ 112,707 $ 109,483 $ 105,715 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 12,750 2,672 7,829 2,184 2,075 Charge-offs (3,886 ) (3,964 ) (9,613 ) (2,151 ) (2,668 ) Recoveries 3,494 302 275 3,191 4,361 Balance, end of period $ 122,566 $ 110,208 $ 111,198 $ 112,707 $ 109,483 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 17,480 $ 18,636 $ 21,086 $ 20,196 $ 18,884 Provision for credit losses (1,012 ) (1,156 ) (2,450 ) 890 1,312 Balance, end of period $ 16,468 $ 17,480 $ 18,636 $ 21,086 $ 20,196 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 139,034 $ 127,688 $ 129,834 $ 133,793 $ 129,679 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ 12,750 $ 2,672 $ 7,829 $ 2,184 $ 2,075 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (1,012 ) (1,156 ) (2,450 ) 890 1,312 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 11,738 $ 1,516 $ 5,379 $ 3,074 $ 3,387 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 95,426 $ 51,304 $ 61,956 $ 58,066 $ 58,231 Loans past due ninety days or more 2,507 511 1,459 174 273 Other real estate owned 12,548 14,362 2,677 7,438 8,401 Other repossessed assets — 1 5 24 26 Total nonperforming assets $ 110,481 $ 66,178 $ 66,097 $ 65,702 $ 66,931 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 66,178 $ 66,097 $ 65,702 $ 66,931 $ 73,268 Net loan (charge offs) recoveries (392 ) (3,662 ) (9,338 ) 1,040 1,693 New nonperforming loans 61,193 19,295 19,805 4,626 1,439 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (14,278 ) (14,691 ) (5,253 ) (5,711 ) (8,875 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (2,220 ) (861 ) (4,819 ) (1,184 ) (594 ) Balance, end of period $ 110,481 $ 66,178 $ 66,097 $ 65,702 $ 66,931 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.44 % 0.54 % 0.51 % 0.51 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 0.12 0.32 (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.02 0.93 0.95 0.98 0.96 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.15 1.08 1.11 1.16 1.13 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 125.15 212.70 175.35 193.52 187.14 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.09 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.04 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,119,970 $ 54,573 4.23 % $ 5,726,057 $ 54,800 3.80 % $ 6,122,313 $ 53,178 3.45 % Nontaxable(1) 759,464 7,681 4.01 881,162 8,085 3.64 890,368 7,762 3.46 Total securities 5,879,434 62,254 4.20 6,607,219 62,885 3.78 7,012,681 60,940 3.45 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 146,027 2,174 5.91 142,301 1,651 4.60 151,405 1,410 3.69 Federal funds sold — — — 152 3 7.83 739 11 5.91 Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,624,034 66,980 7.33 3,610,677 63,001 6.92 3,346,843 45,290 5.37 PPP loans 3,064 8 1.04 3,948 11 1.11 12,252 397 12.86 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,436,234 31,714 5.16 2,412,501 30,127 4.95 2,277,055 26,194 4.56 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,688,805 42,417 6.26 2,586,011 38,779 5.95 2,286,298 29,273 5.08 Real estate construction 1,035,010 20,200 7.74 1,027,544 19,448 7.51 1,050,802 16,585 6.26 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 844,353 13,069 6.14 822,957 12,582 6.07 785,647 10,159 5.13 Residential mortgage 810,069 9,531 4.67 827,402 9,482 4.55 858,767 9,168 4.24 Consumer 496,703 9,597 7.67 509,024 9,615 7.49 499,849 7,426 5.89 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (109,776 ) — — (110,726 ) — — (106,500 ) — — Net loans 11,828,496 193,516 6.49 11,689,338 183,045 6.21 11,011,013 144,492 5.21 Total earning assets 17,853,957 257,944 5.73 % 18,439,010 247,584 5.33 % 18,175,838 206,853 4.52 % Nonearning Assets 1,813,868 1,768,910 1,738,011 Total Assets $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 19,913,849 Interest-bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,782,197 $ 53,807 2.43 % $ 8,737,581 $ 49,195 2.23 % $ 9,987,692 $ 25,950 1.03 % Time deposits 3,165,788 34,264 4.29 3,945,371 43,549 4.38 1,322,094 6,265 1.88 Borrowings 401,463 5,874 5.80 103,567 1,167 4.47 298,804 2,223 2.95 Term debt 372,232 5,804 6.19 372,112 5,765 6.15 371,442 5,043 5.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,721,680 99,749 3.11 % 13,158,631 99,676 3.01 % 11,980,032 39,481 1.31 % Noninterest-bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,761,409 4,824,861 6,009,432 Accrued interest and other liabilities 344,945 366,905 264,941 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,106,354 5,191,766 6,274,373 Equity 1,839,791 1,857,523 1,659,444 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 19,913,849 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 158,195 $ 147,908 $ 167,372 Net interest spread(1) 2.62 % 2.32 % 3.21 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.52 % 3.18 % 3.65 % Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets 71.25 % 71.36 % 65.91 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,723,603 $ 223,521 3.91 % $ 6,335,586 $ 169,544 2.68 % Nontaxable(1) 864,288 31,292 3.62 965,474 30,387 3.15 Total securities 6,587,891 254,813 3.87 7,301,060 199,931 2.74 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 136,964 7,007 5.12 216,786 3,125 1.44 Federal funds sold 38 3 7.89 192 11 5.73 Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,566,610 236,532 6.63 3,070,890 140,310 4.57 PPP loans 5,797 69 1.19 50,464 6,884 13.64 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,375,883 116,641 4.91 2,272,088 93,936 4.13 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,517,645 147,528 5.86 2,196,922 99,202 4.52 Real estate construction 1,047,192 76,307 7.29 923,316 48,258 5.23 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 837,861 49,260 5.88 778,526 34,064 4.38 Residential mortgage 832,562 37,669 4.52 852,541 34,276 4.02 Consumer 503,763 36,522 7.25 464,084 23,058 4.97 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (111,016 ) — — (105,735 ) — — Net loans 11,576,297 700,528 6.05 10,503,096 479,988 4.57 Total earning assets 18,301,190 962,351 5.26 % 18,021,134 683,055 3.79 % Nonearning Assets 1,751,814 1,600,705 Total Assets $ 20,053,004 $ 19,621,839 Interest-bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,043,067 $ 182,179 2.01 % $ 9,737,100 $ 46,623 0.48 % Time deposits 3,299,405 137,509 4.17 1,160,538 10,257 0.88 Borrowings 204,524 10,311 5.04 168,404 2,717 1.61 Term debt 372,129 22,560 6.06 371,879 16,823 4.52 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,919,125 352,559 2.73 % 11,437,921 76,420 0.67 % Noninterest-bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,008,822 6,131,760 Accrued interest and other liabilities 299,369 203,412 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,308,191 6,335,172 Equity 1,825,688 1,848,746 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,053,004 $ 19,621,839 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 609,792 $ 606,635 Net interest spread(1) 2.53 % 3.12 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.33 % 3.37 % Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets 70.59 % 63.47 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Earnings available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (72,375 ) $ 46,078 $ 47,404 $ 50,763 $ 58,642 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 1,229 1,240 1,309 1,364 1,410 Earnings available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ (71,146 ) $ 47,318 $ 48,713 $ 52,127 $ 60,052 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,729,086 $ 1,746,818 $ 1,727,013 $ 1,655,860 $ 1,548,739 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 19,193 20,821 22,481 24,238 26,046 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,133,888 $ 1,149,992 $ 1,128,527 $ 1,055,617 $ 946,688 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) (16.61 )% 10.47 % 11.01 % 12.43 % 15.02 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (24.89 )% 16.32 % 17.31 % 20.03 % 25.17 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 156,137 $ 145,756 $ 147,132 $ 152,212 $ 165,220 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,058 2,152 2,136 2,209 2,152 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 158,195 $ 147,908 $ 149,268 $ 154,421 $ 167,372 Average earning assets $ 17,853,957 $ 18,439,010 $ 18,523,552 $ 18,392,649 $ 18,175,838 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.47 % 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.36 % 3.61 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.52 3.18 3.23 3.40 3.65 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.03 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,822,412 $ 1,714,825 $ 1,748,285 $ 1,718,700 $ 1,624,350 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 18,415 20,026 21,651 23,366 25,154 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,227,992 $ 1,118,794 $ 1,150,629 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,023,191 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,688,008 42,656,303 42,644,544 42,558,726 42,467,394 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 42.69 $ 40.20 $ 41.00 $ 40.38 $ 38.25 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 28.77 $ 26.23 $ 26.98 $ 26.30 $ 24.09 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,227,992 $ 1,118,794 $ 1,150,629 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,023,191 Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,411,707 $ 20,129,793 $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 18,415 20,026 21,651 23,366 25,154 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,817,287 $ 19,533,762 $ 19,627,060 $ 19,583,173 $ 19,643,069 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 6.53 % 5.73 % 5.86 % 5.72 % 5.21 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 156,137 $ 145,756 $ 147,132 $ 152,212 $ 165,220 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,058 2,152 2,136 2,209 2,152 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 158,195 147,908 149,268 154,421 167,372 Noninterest income (111,801 ) 28,383 32,493 29,999 29,975 Securities (gains)/losses, net 140,007 114 314 1,104 153 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net (75 ) (13 ) 41 (193 ) 7 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — — — Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 186,326 $ 176,392 $ 182,116 $ 185,331 $ 197,507 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 130,285 $ 111,053 $ 109,446 $ 111,043 $ 117,218 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,611 1,625 1,715 1,788 1,841 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,573 1,136 154 538 3,247 (Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 2,072 108 (3,372 ) 1,115 2,388 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,365 2,429 1,892 1,673 2,442 FDIC special assessment 8,145 — — — — Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 110,519 $ 105,755 $ 109,057 $ 105,929 $ 107,300 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 293.86 % 63.77 % 60.93 % 60.94 % 60.05 % Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 59.31 % 59.95 % 59.88 % 57.16 % 54.33 % Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP) Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 130,285 $ 111,053 $ 109,446 $ 111,043 $ 117,218 Core expenses (non-GAAP) 110,519 105,755 109,057 105,929 107,300 Average assets $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,913,849 Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.63 % 2.18 % 2.17 % 2.24 % 2.34 % Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP) 2.23 % 2.08 % 2.16 % 2.14 % 2.14 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 1,425 $ 94 $ 93 $ 74 $ 424 Occupancy 1,092 — — — — Furniture and equipment 19 — — — — Professional fees 793 1,617 1,068 934 1,587 Advertising 28 178 222 122 95 Other noninterest expenses 1,008 540 509 543 336 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 4,365 $ 2,429 $ 1,892 $ 1,673 $ 2,442 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Net income/(loss) $ (70,363 ) $ 48,091 $ 49,416 $ 52,776 $ 60,654 Loss from sale of securities 140,007 114 314 1,104 153 (Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 2,072 108 (3,372 ) 1,115 2,388 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,365 2,429 1,892 1,673 2,442 FDIC special assessment 8,145 — — — — Total adjustments 154,589 2,651 (1,166 ) 3,892 4,983 Tax effect of adjustments(2) (36,638 ) (628 ) 276 (922 ) (1,166 ) Adjusted earnings $ 47,588 $ 50,114 $ 48,526 $ 55,746 $ 64,471 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders $ 45,576 $ 48,101 $ 46,514 $ 53,733 $ 62,459 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(2) 1,229 1,240 1,309 1,364 1,410 Earnings available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 46,805 $ 49,341 $ 47,823 $ 55,097 $ 63,869 Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Assets Average assets $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,913,849 Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 1.12 % 1.28 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Common Equity Average common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,729,086 $ 1,746,818 $ 1,727,013 $ 1,655,860 $ 1,548,739 Adjusted annualized average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.46 % 10.92 % 10.80 % 13.16 % 16.00 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,133,888 $ 1,149,992 $ 1,128,527 $ 1,055,617 $ 946,688 Adjusted annualized average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.38 % 17.02 % 17.00 % 21.17 % 26.77 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,838,405 42,812,563 42,757,603 42,742,878 42,699,752 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.12 $ 1.09 $ 1.26 $ 1.46 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.



