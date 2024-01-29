Kornit Digital Delivers on Promise of On-Demand Production at Scale with General Availability of Apollo Platform

Revolutionizing the market: Apollo pioneers on-demand, sustainable onshore/nearshore production at industrial scale for brands, retailers, and garment decorators around the globe.





After a rigorous 4.5-year development phase and extensive beta testing with three industry leaders including excelling in real-time production during the peak season, Kornit Apollo has delivered on its promise of quality, reliability, and efficiency. Today, we are pleased to announce this revolutionary solution is now commercially available.





Acting essentially as a unified factory with a single operator, Apollo has the capacity to annually decorate over 1.5 million garments. Thanks to its advanced, proprietary automation system, which includes a versatile smart drying capability, it can concurrently handle various garment types with astounding proficiency.



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, today announced general availability of its field proven Kornit Apollo direct-to-garment platform. Brands, retailers, and screen printers can now embrace the power of high-throughput, automated digital production to shorten lead times, reduce total cost of ownership, and improve margins for short-to-medium run production.

Successful field implementations underscore the transformative nature of Apollo for on-demand sustainable production at industrial scale. Apollo has the capacity to decorate more than 1.5 million garments annually with a single operator. Backed by an advanced, proprietary automation system, the platform integrates versatile smart drying, concurrently managing various garment types with proficiency of up to 400 garments per hour. The Apollo system is also extremely flexible, with the ability to scale on-demand and handle both bulk and one-offs. The heart of Apollo's power lies in the patented MAX technology, which ensures color accuracy to PANTONE© and spot colors, elevating the quality to its maximum.

According to Scott Valancy, COO at T-Shirt Central, one of Apollo’s beta sites: “Kornit is a long-time partner, and we were happy to be an early adopter of the Apollo system. Much like other Kornit solutions, we're very pleased with the performance of the system. Our team was not only impressed by its performance throughout the peak season, but also its ability to easily connect across our automation system to deliver vibrant, high-quality prints. Apollo enabled us to easily meet increased demand with 24/7 availability without missing a beat. Looking ahead, we're excited to take the next step with Kornit, leveraging on-demand production and industrial capacity to fuel our business growth."

In a groundbreaking demonstration alongside Impressions Expo Long Beach on January 19th, Kornit showcased Apollo in a live, on-demand production setting at a customer site, underscoring Kornit's commitment to unleashing creativity and supporting businesses to drive new revenue streams – as well as opening new possibilities for efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Apollo signals a new horizon for onshore and nearshore production, proving the future of fashion and textile decoration has arrived and is more transformative than ever.

Retail Customers and Screen Printers

Apollo is proving particularly valuable for retail, brands and screen printing segments. Retailers and brands benefit from the agility to react in real-time to new trends – while streamlining inventory requirements and costs. Screen printers shorten lead times to days and even hours with superior productivity, better total cost of ownership and sustainable production and eliminates waste while leveraging synergies across analog and digital approaches. Retail customers and screen printers both tap into the enhanced quality, repeatability, and vibrant color capabilities to ensure reliable, repeatable production.

“Kornit Apollo is the most advanced and proven solution on the market allowing digital production to go mainstream – creating real business opportunities for brands, fulfillers, and retailers,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “First announced last year, Apollo came with the promise of transforming a legacy industry that was far too complex and slow. With successful implementations at such high-profile customers, it’s clear Apollo is delivering on its promise.”

