Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), released its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 fourth quarter results include the following:



Fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million, or $1.22 per diluted share compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income of $2.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. Year-to-date net income of $11.1 million or $4.91 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $199,000 or $(0.09) per diluted share in the prior year.

Net interest income of $5.9 million for both the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022. For the year, net interest income was $22.7 million compared to $22.0 million for the same twelve-month period in 2022.

Return on average assets of 2.16% and 2.31% for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, compared to 2.15% and -0.05% for the same periods in 2022.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 13.97% and 14.92% for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2023, compared to 14.23% and -0.29% for the same periods in 2022.

The fourth quarter of 2023 continued to show positive results from an effort to improve efficiency as the Company continues to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. The efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 63.7% compared to 83.5% for the same period in 2022. It should be noted that the 2023 fourth quarter was impacted by a $582,000 recovery of litigation-related expenses from a lawsuit settled in the third quarter of 2022. However, that was offset in part by a decision by the Company to fully accrue $288,000 of contractually obligated consulting-related expenses for a software product at Windsor that will not be put into use. Excluding those nonrecurring items, fourth quarter 2023 noninterest expenses still reflected an improvement of $2.4 million or 24% period over period. Total noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was down $19.5 million or 38% from 2022 to 2023 resulting in an efficiency ratio of 65.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 101.1% for the same period in 2022. Excluding the 2022 litigation expense recognized in the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expenses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 would have been $40.8 million and the efficiency ratio would have been 81.2% for an improvement in 2023 of $9.5 million or 23%.

In reflecting on the fourth quarter of 2023, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “During 2023, the Company faced a myriad of obstacles including the unexpected loss of our founding CEO, the termination of an anticipated merger, and an unprecedented level of volatility in the community banking landscape. However, from a financial standpoint, this year was a triumph for our organization. We exceeded $11 million in net income for the year and posted a 2.31% Return on Average Assets which far exceeded the national industry averages. Our outstanding return for the year reflected the success of our right-sizing measures and the resilience of our operations. We were very pleased to be recognized in the Top 50 companies on the OTC-QX market for the year for overall performance, especially in light of the unexpected and significant challenges IFHI faced. I am proud of the proactive strategic leadership that empowered the company to achieve such impressive results this year and of our strategic plan’s performance. As we embrace this next year, we move forward with renewed confidence in our team, our plan, and our potential to strengthen the organization through the next chapter.”

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $547.6 million, net loans held for investment were $352.8 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $40.4 million, total deposits were $435.7 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $100.3 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $99.7 million or 22%, net loans held for investment increased $58.7 million or 20%, HFS loans increased $6.1 million or 18%, total deposits increased $122.6 million or 39%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $12.8 million or 15%. Cash and cash equivalents increased $29.7 million or 87% since the prior year-end. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. At December 31, 2023, noninterest bearing deposits had decreased by $16.1 million or 15% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted. The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022, was primarily associated with earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity for the available-for-sale investment portfolio has improved by $181,000 during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023 as a result of changing rate expectations. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity was $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH

At December 31, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

"Well Capitalized"

Minimum Basel III Fully

Phased-In West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 14.12% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 14.12% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 15.37% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 12.00%

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $43.72 at December 31, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $35.80 at December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

Total deposits have increased by $122.6 million since December 31, 2022 primarily due to a successful retail CD campaign which accounted for $98.8 million of the increase. The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 per depositor limit. As of December 31, 2023, the average deposit account size was $103,000, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $50.7 million or roughly 11.5% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, which totaled $67.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of December 31, 2023, the FHLB credit facility had an available borrowing capacity of $75.5 million with no outstanding balance. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $47,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 318% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of December 31, 2023.

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process that occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At December 31, 2023, the Bank had $40.4 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 3.00% at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 increased $11.8 million or 258% as compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to one relationship for $7.4 million secured by a property with a value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors, and the Bank has not reserved against the loan given the estimated value of the collateral securing the loan. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

During the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $500,000 and ($150,000), respectively. The Company recorded $306,000 in net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $149,000 in net recoveries for the same period in 2022. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 Nonaccrual loans $ 16,303 $ 13,887 $ 5,586 $ 4,485 $ 4,552 Foreclosed assets 101 101 315 315 101 90 days past due and still accruing - 320 476 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 16,404 $ 14,308 $ 6,377 $ 4,800 $ 4,653 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (306 ) $ (43 ) $ 86 $ 376 $ (149 ) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average portfolio loans -0.34 % -0.05 % 0.11 % 0.49 % -0.20 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.00 % 2.87 % 1.32 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 4.62 % 4.17 % 1.90 % 1.43 % 1.55 % Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.93 % 1.77 % 1.87 % 1.88 % 2.23 % (1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, decreased $4,000 or less than 1% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022. Loan yields increased from 7.69% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 8.54% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.98% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.33% for the same period in 2023 as average retail and brokered certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin declined from 6.35% during the three months ended December 31, 2022, to 5.26% for the same period in 2023; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $76.7 million.

Net interest income increased from $22.0 million in 2022 to $22.7 million in 2023. The increase of $760,000 or 3% in the comparative year periods was due to an increase in average loan volume slightly offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $331.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to $400.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin during those same periods decreased from 5.94% in 2022 to 5.47% in 2023.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Average balances: Loans $ 400,502 $ 373,847 $ 357,272 $ 345,651 $ 331,508 $ 369,318 $ 314,400 Available-for-sale securities 19,709 18,609 18,208 17,691 17,446 18,554 19,877 Other interest-bearing balances 25,821 26,670 29,445 28,998 20,367 27,734 35,108 Total interest-earning assets 446,032 419,126 404,925 392,340 369,321 415,606 369,385 Total assets 510,760 484,190 472,169 460,412 436,695 481,883 435,453 Noninterest-bearing deposits 79,986 80,390 78,676 98,555 113,851 84,402 97,863 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 314,726 300,109 288,972 251,281 212,069 288,772 231,247 Borrowings 5,326 761 4,505 10,222 8,913 5,204 6,504 Total interest-bearing liabilities 320,052 300,870 293,477 261,503 220,982 293,976 237,751 Common shareholders' equity 97,314 95,362 91,281 88,574 84,831 93,133 88,509 Tangible common equity (1) 79,026 76,907 72,661 69,788 65,879 74,596 69,295 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 8,623 $ 7,877 $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 31,008 $ 23,479 Available-for-sale securities 115 146 133 120 64 514 362 Interest-bearing balances and other 526 345 392 319 257 1,582 557 Total interest income 9,264 8,368 8,036 7,436 6,743 33,104 24,398 Deposits 3,243 2,743 2,445 1,696 735 10,127 2,312 Borrowings 110 10 56 85 93 261 130 Total interest expense 3,353 2,753 2,501 1,781 828 10,388 2,442 Net interest income $ 5,911 $ 5,615 $ 5,535 $ 5,655 $ 5,915 $ 22,716 $ 21,956 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Average yields and costs: Loans 8.54% 8.36% 8.43% 8.21% 7.69% 8.40% 7.47% Available-for-sale securities 2.33% 3.14% 2.92% 2.71% 1.47% 2.77% 1.82% Interest-bearing balances and other 8.08% 5.13% 5.34% 4.46% 5.01% 5.70% 1.59% Total interest-earning assets 8.24% 7.92% 7.96% 7.69% 7.24% 7.97% 6.61% Interest-bearing deposits 4.09% 3.63% 3.39% 2.74% 1.38% 3.51% 1.00% Borrowings 8.19% 5.21% 4.99% 3.37% 4.14% 5.02% 2.00% Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.16% 3.63% 3.42% 2.76% 1.49% 3.53% 1.03% Cost of funds 3.33% 2.86% 2.70% 2.01% 0.98% 2.75% 0.73% Net interest margin 5.26% 5.32% 5.48% 5.85% 6.35% 5.47% 5.94%

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $5.4 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter offset by an increase in the income of Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company and an increase in the value of marketable equity securities.

Specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had loan processing and servicing revenue totaling $3.2 million, an increase of $331,000 or 12% as compared to the $2.8 million in income earned during the prior fourth quarter.

Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $782,000 or 37% in comparison to the $2.1 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.

The Company recorded an increase in the fair value of marketable equity securities of $578,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023 to reflect the value of warrants held in Dogwood State Bank.



On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income has decreased $3.5 million or 12%. The decrease is primarily the result of the difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.6 million for the current year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.2 million, a decrease of $2.7 million or 27%, from $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $1.6 million or 26% going from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 down to $4.6 million for the same period in 2023. In addition, other operating expenses decreased from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $720,000 for the same period in 2023. The decrease primarily reflected a recovery of $582,000 worth of previously paid litigation expenses, which were recognized in the third quarter of 2022 in connection with the Company’s agreement to settle the litigation.

Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, increased by $570,000 or 1000% from $57,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $627,000 for the same period in 2023.

The result of the decrease in total noninterest expense was a significant improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased from 83.5% during the fourth quarter of 2022 to 63.7% for the same period in 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest expenses decreased from $50.8 million for the twelve months ended December 32, 2022 to $31.3 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $19.5 million or 38%. Other operating expenses was the biggest driver in the overall decrease, which declined by $11.1 million period-over-period again reflecting the impact of the litigation expense recognized in the third quarter of 2022. Compensation expense was a secondary driver of the decrease in total noninterest expenses, declining to $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from $26.4 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $6.4 million or 24%.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated, whether due to change in collateral value, inaccurate valuation assumptions or otherwise; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Ending Balance (In thousands, unaudited) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,541 $ 5,019 $ 3,582 $ 6,986 $ 7,553 Interest-bearing deposits 60,166 28,746 39,258 21,224 26,430 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,707 33,765 42,840 28,210 33,983 Interest-bearing time deposits - - 750 999 999 Available-for-sale securities 22,668 17,827 18,977 17,504 17,712 Marketable equity securities 19,597 19,980 19,980 19,980 17,982 Loans held for sale 40,424 37,857 33,232 39,088 34,302 Loans held for investment 359,729 346,842 325,673 319,465 300,764 Allowance for credit losses (6,936 ) (6,128 ) (6,086 ) (6,011 ) (6,709 ) Loans held for investment, net 352,793 340,714 319,587 313,454 294,055 Premises and equipment, net 3,756 3,910 3,960 4,041 4,098 Foreclosed assets 101 101 315 315 101 Loan servicing assets 3,966 3,813 3,717 3,604 3,715 Bank-owned life insurance 4,688 4,663 5,087 5,053 5,357 Accrued interest receivable 3,754 3,664 3,280 3,090 2,997 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 5,018 5,184 5,350 5,517 5,682 Other assets 13,930 14,570 11,872 13,243 13,719 Total assets $ 547,563 $ 499,209 $ 482,108 $ 467,259 $ 447,863 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 90,194 $ 84,901 $ 82,272 $ 76,554 $ 106,255 Interest-bearing 345,483 307,467 296,805 279,735 206,872 Total deposits 435,677 392,368 379,077 356,289 313,127 Borrowings - - - 10,000 30,000 Accrued interest payable 1,346 1,042 1,014 806 379 Other liabilities 10,209 9,409 7,655 10,101 17,600 Total liabilities 447,232 402,819 387,746 377,196 361,106 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, voting 2,273 2,275 2,231 2,231 2,239 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 25,809 25,503 25,253 25,137 24,916 Retained earnings 74,347 71,565 69,165 65,570 62,611 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,120 ) (2,975 ) (2,309 ) (2,198 ) (2,301 ) Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity 100,331 96,390 94,362 90,762 87,487 Noncontrolling interest - - - (699 ) (730 ) Total shareholders' equity 100,331 96,390 94,362 90,063 86,757 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 547,563 $ 499,209 $ 482,108 $ 467,259 $ 447,863





Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Interest income Loans $ 8,623 $ 7,877 $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 31,008 $ 23,479 Available-for-sale securities and other 641 491 525 439 321 2,096 919 Total interest income 9,264 8,368 8,036 7,436 6,743 33,104 24,398 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,243 2,743 2,445 1,696 735 10,127 2,312 Interest on borrowings 110 10 56 85 93 261 130 Total interest expense 3,353 2,753 2,501 1,781 828 10,388 2,442 Net interest income 5,911 5,615 5,535 5,655 5,915 22,716 21,956 Provision for credit losses 500 50 130 565 (150 ) 1,245 810 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 3,180 2,779 2,660 2,439 2,849 11,058 9,592 Mortgage - - - - 99 - 1,815 Government guaranteed lending 1,313 1,953 3,576 904 2,095 7,746 8,199 SBA documentation preparation fees - - - - 2 - 352 Service charges on deposits 35 41 52 133 240 261 644 Bank-owned life insurance 25 128 34 555 26 742 111 Change in fair value of marketable equity securities 578 - - 1,998 - 2,576 5,994 Other noninterest income 231 152 1,434 566 549 2,383 1,576 Total noninterest income 5,362 5,053 7,756 6,595 5,860 - 24,766 28,283 Noninterest expense Compensation 4,583 4,403 5,379 5,581 6,168 19,946 26,380 Occupancy and equipment 355 314 318 344 303 1,331 1,303 Loan and special asset expenses 627 664 346 293 57 1,930 2,155 Professional services (161 ) 433 446 448 676 1,166 1,925 Data processing 252 233 247 265 272 997 1,055 Software 492 446 469 469 467 1,876 1,778 Communications 50 65 68 78 83 261 349 Advertising 99 108 174 248 211 629 998 Amortization of intangibles 166 166 166 166 169 664 679 Merger related expenses - - 61 116 192 177 753 Other operating expenses 720 591 486 489 1,236 2,286 13,396 Total noninterest expense 7,183 7,423 8,160 8,497 9,834 31,263 50,771 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,590 3,195 5,001 3,188 2,091 14,974 (1,342 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 808 795 1,416 778 (454 ) 3,797 (1,205 ) Net income (loss) 2,782 2,400 3,585 2,410 2,545 11,177 (137 ) Noncontrolling interest - - (10 ) 58 182 48 62 Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,782 $ 2,400 $ 3,595 $ 2,352 $ 2,363 $ 11,129 $ (199 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.24 $ 1.08 $ 1.62 $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ 5.00 $ (0.09 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.22 $ 1.06 $ 1.60 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 4.91 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,244 2,224 2,220 2,211 2,194 2,225 2,178 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,284 2,265 2,252 2,265 2,267 2,266 2,257





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.24 $ 1.08 $ 1.62 $ 1.06 $ 1.08 $ 5.00 $ (0.09 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 1.22 1.06 1.60 1.04 1.04 4.91 (0.09 ) Book value per common share 43.72 41.98 41.90 40.28 38.69 43.72 38.69 Tangible book value per common share (2) 35.80 33.99 33.68 31.99 30.36 35.80 30.36 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 2.16 % 1.97 % 3.05 % 2.07 % 2.15 % 2.31 % -0.05 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.34 % 9.98 % 15.80 % 10.77 % 11.05 % 11.95 % -0.22 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 13.97 % 12.38 % 19.84 % 13.67 % 14.23 % 14.92 % -0.29 % Net interest margin 5.26 % 5.32 % 5.48 % 5.85 % 6.35 % 5.47 % 5.94 % Efficiency ratio (1) 63.7 % 69.6 % 61.4 % 69.4 % 83.5 % 65.8 % 101.1 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of December 31, 2023, were as follows:

% of Commercial (Dollars in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 84.8 27% Power and communication line and related structures construction 65.6 21% Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 15.2 5% Other activities related to real estate 11.9 4% Postharvest Crop Activities 8.6 3% Biomass electric power generation 8.2 3% Colleges, universities and professional schools 7.5 2% Lessors of other real estate property 7.4 2% Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 6.6 2% Assisted living facilities for the elderly 5.7 2% $ 221.5 71%

