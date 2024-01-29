Cidara Therapeutics Announces Approval of REZZAYO by the MHRA for the Treatment of Invasive Candidiasis in Adults

The UK MHRA approval follows approvals by the U.S. FDA and the European Commission

Cidara is entitled to receive a milestone payment of approximately $2.8 million from Mundipharma

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing therapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the United Kingdom (U.K.) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved REZZAYO (rezafungin acetate) for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults.

“Today’s announcement by the MHRA expands treatment options to even more patients suffering from life-threatening invasive candidiasis infections globally,” said Taylor Sandison, M.D. M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer at Cidara. “Our team, in partnership with Mundipharma, is proud to help bring the first new treatment option in 15 years to patients with this disease.”

This approval comes after positive results from the ReSTORE Phase III clinical trial, which demonstrated statistical non-inferiority for weekly-dosed rezafungin compared to the standard of care, daily-dosed caspofungin. Rezafungin’s safety and efficacy are further supported by the STRIVE Phase II clinical trials and an extensive nonclinical development program. Rezafungin is already approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Commission (EC).

Cidara Therapeutics has partnered with Mundipharma, which has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan. The company is entitled to receive a $2.8 million milestone payment from Mundipharma for the MHRA approval.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA and EC approval for REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

About invasive candidiasis

Invasive candidiasis (IC) continues to be an area of significant unmet need, especially for critically ill patients in hospitals and patients with compromised immune systems. Despite a number of available treatments, the mortality rate for patients with invasive candidiasis is as high as 40%. IC is characterized as a severe, life-threatening systemic Candida infection of the bloodstream and/or deep/visceral tissues, known as candidemia and deep-seated tissue candidiasis.

About REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection)

REZZAYO (rezafungin for injection) is a novel once-weekly echinocandin approved in the United States for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults. REZZAYO is currently being studied for the prevention of invasive fungal diseases in adults undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation. The structure and properties of REZZAYO are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism.

INDICATIONS AND USE

REZZAYO is an echinocandin antifungal indicated in patients 18 years of age or older who have limited or no alternative options for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis. Approval of this indication is based on limited clinical safety and efficacy data.

REZZAYO has not been studied in patients with endocarditis, osteomyelitis, and meningitis due to Candida.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

REZZAYO is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to rezafungin or other echinocandins.

REZZAYO may cause infusion-related reactions, including flushing, sensation of warmth, urticaria, nausea, or chest tightness. If these reactions occur, slow or pause the infusion.

REZZAYO may cause photosensitivity. Advise patients to use protection from sun exposure and other sources of UV radiation.

Abnormalities in liver tests have been seen in clinical trial patients treated with REZZAYO. Monitor patients who develop abnormal liver tests and evaluate patients for their risk/benefit of continuing REZZAYO therapy.

Most common adverse reactions (incidence 5%) are hypokalemia, pyrexia, diarrhea, anemia, vomiting, nausea, hypomagnesemia, abdominal pain, constipation, and hypophosphatemia.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for REZZAYO (rezafungin for injection), available at www.rezzayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether an unmet medical need exists for rezafungin, and the likelihood that rezafungin will be prescribed by physicians in the UK. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cidara’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

