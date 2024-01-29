Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA Dental Service Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Human Resources, Accounting), By End-use (Dental Surgeons, Endodontists), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A remarkable new research publication offers in-depth insights into the burgeoning EMEA Dental Service Organization market. Projecting substantial growth and outlining key trends, the report anticipates the market reaching USD 218.40 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030.





The Rising Demand for Nonclinical Support in the Dental Sector

Surging requirements for nonclinical services such as human resources, accounting, and facility maintenance form a significant backdrop for the growth forecast. This denotes a shift in how dental practices are optimizing business structures to propel operational effectiveness.



COVID-19 and Its Impact: A Silver Lining in Teledentistry

The initial downfall in conventional treatments due to the pandemic spurred an evolution in dental services, with teledentistry coming to the fore. This alternative practice continues to enhance dental care affordably and conveniently, thereby promising expansion opportunities within the field.



Advancements and Accessibility in Cosmetic Dentistry Fueling Growth

With developments making procedures like teeth whitening, and dental veneers more accessible, the cosmetic dentistry segment is thriving. This aligns with growing consumer recognition of the efficacy and comfort these treatments provide.



Detailed EMEA Dental Service Organization Market Report Highlights

Service Overview: The medical supplies procurement service segment emerged dominant, commanding a revenue share of 23.2% in 2022, and is expected to chart a swift growth trajectory.





The medical supplies procurement service segment emerged dominant, commanding a revenue share of 23.2% in 2022, and is expected to chart a swift growth trajectory. End-use Insights: General dentists, as the foremost oral care providers, led the end-use segment with a significant revenue stake and are predicted to maintain their upward growth momentum.





General dentists, as the foremost oral care providers, led the end-use segment with a significant revenue stake and are predicted to maintain their upward growth momentum. Regional Dominance: Europe secured the leading position within the EMEA market, constituting a noteworthy revenue percentage, supported by the strategic consolidation of dental practices.

This comprehensive report sheds light on an array of critical factors influencing the market dynamics, incorporating technological advances, patient expectations, and the pivotal role of DSOs in streamlining and supporting dental care professionals. The observations and projections it offers establish a foundation for understanding the future trajectory of the dental service organization sector within the EMEA region.

Understanding the nuanced market variables and the role of DSOs in transforming dental care, this publication is an indispensable tool for strategic decision-making and gauging future movements within the industry.



Market players, investors, and stakeholders in the dental service sector will find this analysis instrumental in navigating the complex market terrain, equipping themselves with the knowledge to capture growth avenues and harness trends shaping the dental landscape through the end of the decade.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $90.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $218.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Africa, Europe, Middle East

Companies Mentioned

Riverdale Healthcare.

Colosseum Dental Group

Dentex Healthcare Group

Paloma Capital Partners

Clyde Munro Dental Group.

Dental Beauty Group Ltd.

Bupa

Portman Dental Care

mydentist

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7usdoz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment