Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. Refiles Fund Fact and Interim Management Report of Fund Performance for the Pembroke Dividend Growth Fund

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. (“Pembroke”), the manager of the Pembroke Dividend Growth Fund (the “Fund”), announced today that it has corrected an error in the risk rating disclosure of the Fund in the fund facts document dated May 9, 2023 (the “Fund Facts”) and the Interim Management Report of Fund Performance for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 (the “Interim Report”, and together with the Fund Facts the “Documents”) of the Fund.



Accordingly, revised versions of the Documents are being filed concurrently on SEDAR+ to correct the risk rating disclosure from "Low to Medium" to "Medium”. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or investment strategies.

The information in the Fund Facts was also updated as at November 30, 2023. No other changes were made to the Documents.

The revised documents replace the Fund Facts filed on May 9, 2023 and the Interim Report filed on August 29, 2023.

