Europe Medical Devices Packaging Market Anticipates Robust Growth with Focus on Sustainable Solutions through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Devices Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European medical devices packaging market is poised for significant expansion, projecting a growth rate of 5.18% from its valuation of US$6.294 billion in 2021, reaching a projected US$8.962 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory highlights the market's responsive innovation and adaptive regulatory compliance within the packaging sector. Particularly noteworthy is the vital role of sustainable packaging solutions, which are expected to experience a surge in demand as the industry shifts towards more eco-friendly practices.

Market Driving Forces: An in-depth analysis reveals that several pivotal factors are propelling this market forward. Among them, the escalating demand for sterile and secure packaging, the stringent regulatory landscape across Europe, and technological advances stand out as primary growth drivers. The market also benefits from Europe's increased healthcare spending and persistent efforts to curb infection rates through improved packaging standards.

Key Market Insights:

Dominance of Germany as a market leader due to its advanced medical devices industry, stringent standards, and manufacturing excellence.





as a market leader due to its advanced medical devices industry, stringent standards, and manufacturing excellence. The significant rise in the use of single-use medical devices , which necessitates reliable and sterile packaging solutions.





, which necessitates reliable and sterile packaging solutions. Emergence of sustainable packaging as a sector experiencing positive growth, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory incentives.





as a sector experiencing positive growth, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory incentives. Innovation in packaging materials and product types including plastic, paper and paperboard, and varied products like pouches, trays, and clamshells tailored to different applications such as sterile and non-sterile packaging.

This comprehensive market overview delivers valuable insights into the packaging requirements of the medical devices sector, encompassing a wide array of products and materials tailored for diverse applications. The analysis covers an extensive geographic footprint, exploring the market dynamics within key European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, among others.

Notable Developments:



The collaboration between prominent industry players to introduce "PharmaGuard," an innovative, recyclable blister packaging concept that aligns with the growing need for environmental sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector.

The market's evolution is documented with meticulous segmentation, outlining the various materials, product types, and applications that define the European medical devices packaging market. The focus on sterile versus non-sterile packaging applications further clarifies the market's operational scope. This research serves as an authoritative source for stakeholders seeking comprehensive market insights and trends shaping the European medical device packaging landscape.

The packaging solutions within this market are instrumental in upholding the safety, sterility, and efficacy of medical devices, ultimately enhancing patient care quality across Europe's healthcare settings. The report's findings are poised to benefit a broad spectrum of market participants, from packaging manufacturers to healthcare providers, guiding informed decision-making and strategic positioning in a fast-evolving industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Europe

Companies Mentioned

Wasdell Packaging Group

Westfield Medical Ltd (Sterimed SAS)

SteriPack Group (Inflexion Private Equity Partners)

Sky Medical Technology

Boomerang Distribution

DaklaPack Group

Labo Phytophar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws44pm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment