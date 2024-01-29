Global Women Health Diagnostic Market to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2030 with Strong Focus on Point-of-Care and Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women Health Diagnostic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of innovative diagnostics and an increasing trend towards rapid and point-of-care tests fuel the growth of the global women health diagnostic market. In view of the expanding opportunities in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and homecare settings, there is a persistent focus on delivering improved healthcare services catering to women's health.

With a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, the latest research publication provides valuable insights into the potential growth avenues within the women health diagnostic segment. Presenting an in-depth forecast for the period extending from 2024 to 2030, the report anticipates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, evidencing the robust market demand.

Key Market Segments and Regional Overview

The study presents meticulous research across diverse market segments. Highlights include:

Diagnostic tests anticipated to witness the highest growth

Hospitals and clinics to remain largest end-user due to the preference for comprehensive care

North America projected to dominate the market driven by an increase in cancer cases and the presence of leading diagnostic manufacturers

Driving Factors and Growth Opportunities

Rising incidences of chronic diseases among women, such as breast and ovarian cancer, along with HIV, are major drivers of the market. The report delves into these health concerns, emphasizing the necessity for improved diagnostic approaches.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape is characterized by strategic initiatives such as enhancement of manufacturing facilities, substantial R&D investment, and infrastructural improvements. Prominent players in the sector are leveraging these strategies to meet growing demands, foster innovation, and expand their market presence.

Market Challenges and Strategic Analysis

Amidst the market dynamics, the report also acknowledges the challenges and business risks faced by the industry. A key factor addressed includes competitive threats from emerging products and market substitutes. Strategic analysis incorporated in the research highlights M&A activities, new product developments, and the competitive landscape based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Emerging trends and evolving customer demands are also elaborated upon, providing a comprehensive view of the market's direction.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Siemens Healthcare

Hologic

GE Healthcare

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Koninklijke Philips



