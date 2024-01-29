Acrylic Emulsion Market Projected to Reach USD 16.6 Billion by 2028 with Robust Growth in North American and Automotive Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Emulsion Market by Type (Pure Acrylic Emulsion, Polymer & Co-polymer Acrylic Emulsion), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction Additives, Paper Coating), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market insights highlight significant growth in the global acrylic emulsion market, where expansive applications across a multitude of industries are driving the demand. As detailed in the newly added comprehensive research publication, this market is set to flourish, moving from an estimated USD 11.5 billion value in 2023 to a remarkable USD 16.6 billion by 2028, accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The acrylic emulsion sector is witnessing an upsurge due to its increasing application in critical industries such as automotive, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and construction additives. The surge is underpinned by several factors including the proliferation of industries, enhanced infrastructure investments, urban development projects, and technological advancements.

Within the market, the pure acrylic emulsion segment stands out for its superior performance characterized by excellent adhesion, durability, and color retention. This type is vigorously utilized across sectors including paints and coatings, to fulfill both rigorous quality standards and environmental sustainability needs.

The research emphasizes the prominent role of the North American region in 2022, showcasing its leadership in terms of value in the acrylic emulsion market. The report attributes this to the region's stringent environmental regulations, focus on sustainable practices, and the flourishing construction and automotive industries that necessitate high-grade coatings.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

