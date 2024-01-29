Europe Collagen Supplements Market Projected to Reach USD 1.91 billion by 2028 – Focus on Nutricosmetics and Sustainable Marine-Sourced Collagen

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Collagen Supplements Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe collagen supplements market is expected to register significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 1.41 billion in 2023 to USD 1.91 billion by 2028. This growth, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during the forecast period, is primarily driven by an escalating demand for collagen-infused nutricosmetics and the burgeoning trend toward environmental sustainability in product sourcing.

The market is seeing a sharp rise in consumer consciousness concerning skin health and the plethora of benefits linked with collagen consumption. This awareness is echoed by the increasing popularity of clean-label, non-GMO, and sugar-free supplements that boast inclusion of hydrolyzed collagen among their natural ingredients.

Momentum in this market is further bolstered by the growing endorsement from celebrities and a growing preference for beauty solutions that promise natural, effective, and safe results. Such factors are carving out substantial space in the market for marine-sourced collagen peptides, noted for their superior functional benefits and minimal environmental footprint.

A notable demographic driving the demand in this market are the aging populations seeking products for skin health, muscle recovery, and general wellness. Current data from the World Bank (2021) underscores the significance of this demographic, particularly in countries such as the UK, where 63.42% of the population is between 15 and 64 years old and 18.92% are over 65.

In line with market trend analyses, Italy has been pinpointed as a major contributor to the market share within Europe, with the UK and France following closely behind. The preference among Italian consumers for naturally-derived beauty drink products with credible health benefits seems to be a key reason behind this pattern. Moreover, collagen supplements, particularly in powdered form, are gaining popularity due to their convenience and versatility.

The competitive nature of the European collagen supplements industry keeps market players on their toes, with strategic moves such as partnerships, expansions, new product developments, and acquisitions being common. These endeavors aim to amplify brand presence and tap into the expanding customer base, eager for healthful and rejuvenating supplement options.

Industry Overview:

The landscape of the Europe collagen supplements market is comprised of both domestic and international players. A sharp focus on innovation and strategic alliances characterizes the current strategy among leading companies. These businesses strive to meet the growing demand and to distinguish themselves amongst a discerning consumer base with a predilection for quality and sustainability.

The burgeoning interest in collagen supplements and their perceived benefits stand as testament to a market that is not only thriving but also evolving in response to consumer preferences and environmental considerations. This industry overview offers an insight into the dynamics driving market growth and the various segments poised for expansion in the forthcoming years.

The trajectory of the Europe collagen supplements market is set to influence health and beauty trends across the region, with a spotlight on the shift towards nutricosmetics and sustainable sourcing practices that resonate with consumers across diverse demographics and geographies.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shiseido Co. Ltd

Nestle SA

Everest Neocell LLC

Hunter & Gather Foods Ltd ​

Bayer AG

Revive Naturals LLC ​

Golden Greens Organic Ltd​

