Global HDMI Cable Market 2023-2027: Rising Demand for Advanced Connectivity Solutions

The HDMI cable market is forecasted to grow by USD 811.02 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report on the HDMI cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing penetration of smart devices, increased gaming use of HDMI cables, AR-VR applications and 4k content display on TVs, and increased usage of economical HDMI cables.



The HDMI cable market is segmented as below:

By Type

Standard

High-speed

Ultra-high-speed

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing popularity of HDMI 2.1 as one of the prime reasons driving the HDMI cable market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of ar/vr/mr and growing popularity of HDMI with ethernet will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the HDMI cable market covers the following areas:

HDMI cable market sizing

HDMI cable market forecast

HDMI cable market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amphenol Communications Solutions

Aten International Co. Ltd.

Belkin International Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ce Link

Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corp.

Kramer Electronics Ltd.

Molex LLC

Nordost

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

RGB Systems Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

Tragant Handels und Beteiligungs GmbH Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

