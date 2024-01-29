Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Solar Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential solar market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 1,863.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. The report on the residential solar market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations, and rising number of solar PV installations.



The residential solar market in US is segmented as below:

By Technology

Crystalline silicon

Thin-film

By Location

California

Florida

Arizona

Rest of US

By Geographical Landscape

North America

This study identifies residential energy storage as virtual power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar market in US growth during the next few years. Also, the market attracting new vendors and increased spending on green construction and zero-energy homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the residential solar market in US covers the following areas:

Residential solar market sizing in US

Residential solar market forecast in US

Residential solar market industry analysis in US

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AUXIN SOLAR Inc.

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Emeren

Enphase Energy Inc.

Hanwha Corp.

JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Silfab Solar Inc.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.

Sunrun Inc.

Tesla Inc.

TotalEnergies SE

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Trinity Heating and Air Inc

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lrop5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.