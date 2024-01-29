Global Truck Bedliners Market 2023-2027: Notable Growth in Spray-on Bedliners

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Bedliners Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The truck bedliners market is forecasted to grow by USD 1245.1 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The report on the truck bedliners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing sales of pickup trucks, increasing availability of truck accessories offered by OEMs, and rising uptake of spray-on bedliners.



The truck bedliners market is segmented as below:

By Type

Drop-in

Spray-on

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing use of pure polyurea in spray-on bedliners as one of the prime reasons driving the truck bedliners market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in drop-in bedliner manufacturing and increasing use of bedliner for full-exterior coating will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the truck bedliners market covers the following areas:

Truck bedliners market sizing

Truck bedliners market forecast

Truck bedliners market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Axalta Coating Systems LLC.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

DualLiner LLC

Eastern Polymer Group Public Co. Ltd.

Fabick Inc.

Industrial Polymers Corp.

Kruger Family Industries

LINE-X LLC

Penda

Recochem Inc.

Rhino Linings Corp.

RPM International Inc.

Scorpion Protective Coatings Inc.

Simmons Industries Inc.

Speedokote LLC Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Truck Hero Inc.

Ultimate Linings Ltd.

Vandapac Co. Ltd.

WeatherTech Direct LLC

