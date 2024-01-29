Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Market in APAC 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aviation market in APAC is forecasted to grow by USD 317.14 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. The report on the aviation market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for aircraft, increase in aircraft deliveries, and increasing partnerships and investments in aviation industry.



The aviation market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Revenue Stream

Passenger

Freight

By Type

Commercial aviation

Military aviation

General aviation

This study identifies the increasing efficiency of airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the aviation market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M and A activities and emergence of 3D printing in aircraft will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the aviation market in APAC covers the following areas:

Aviation market in APAC sizing

Aviation market in APAC forecast

Aviation market in APAC industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd.

Dassault Aviation SA

FACC AG

General Dynamics Corp.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Piper Aircraft Inc.

PT Garuda Indonesia Persero Tbk

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rostec

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd.

