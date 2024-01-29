Automotive Infotainment Market Forecast to Reach $27.98 Billion by 2028, Amidst Advancements and Increased Adoption of Connected Cars

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve with technology, so does the demand for advanced automotive infotainment solutions. A new market research report analyzing the global automotive infotainment market offers detailed insights into the sector's growth trajectory, recent technological advancements, and consumer trends that are shaping the industry's future. The comprehensive study sheds light on the various factors contributing to the rapid expansion of the global infotainment market.

This informative research details the market's progression from a valuation of $19.95 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $27.98 billion by 2028. With a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, the report highlights the increasing consumer demand for smarter and more connected vehicles as a pivotal component of market growth.



Key Market Trends and Technological Innovations Integration of AI and Machine Learning Technologies

The automotive infotainment market is witnessing a distinct shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, promising personalized user experiences.

5G Connectivity Rollout

The deployment of 5G technology is expected to revolutionize in-vehicle connectivity, allowing for higher data transfer rates and improved real-time communication.

Adoption of Android-Based Systems

With Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.'s recent launch of Android-based systems in July 2023, the industry is moving towards offering more intuitive and interoperable platforms.

The report segments the automotive infotainment market, analyzing its expansion across various vehicle categories, including passenger cars, light commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. It provides a granular view of the market across key regions like Asia-Pacific, which led the market in 2023, and other significant regions such as North America and Europe.



Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Catalyzing Growth The recent collaboration between Volvo and EcarX to develop a next-generation infotainment system platform exemplifies the industry's focus on strategic partnerships. In another significant move, Harman International's acquisition of Savari accentuates a growing trend of strategic acquisitions that aim to enrich offerings with advanced telematics and ADAS capabilities.



Notable Market Players and Innovations

The automotive infotainment market is a competitive landscape featuring key companies that continue to invest in innovation and strategic partnerships. These industry leaders are enhancing in-car connectivity and infotainment experiences, ensuring their offerings meet the evolving demands of modern consumers.

Emergence of Electric Vehicles as Market Growth Drivers

Electric vehicles, which utilize infotainment systems to provide user-focused solutions for information and entertainment, play a crucial role in this market expansion. The report examines how the rise of EVs has created new opportunities for the integration of state-of-the-art automotive infotainment systems.

The wealth of information provided in this research publication caters to industry stakeholders seeking comprehensive analysis and data on the global automotive infotainment market. The insights within this report are invaluable for understanding the current market dynamics, strategic industry developments, and future opportunities within the automotive infotainment sector.



